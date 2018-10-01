Flake appeared on “60 Minutes,” alongside his commie friend Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE), and said he would never have sold the party out to the left if he was running for reelection.

“No, not a chance,” the Trump-hating Republican lawmaker responded. “There’s no value to reaching across the aisle, there’s no currency for that anymore.”

As the smug Flake spoke, Coons told Pelley his buddy was a “hero” for his actions. Of course he is a hero to the leftist. Democrats can now try to destroy Kavanaugh for another week. Soon Kavanaugh will be labeled a serial killer — it’s all they have left.

Watch:

The liberal Republican then took a victory lap on stage at the Global Citizen event and said, “Feel free to join me in an elevator any time.”

You can’t be a global citizen and be a Republican. It’s neo-communism.

Watch:

By now, and probably at the time, Flake knows Soros groups arranged for the ‘Victim Scream’ in the elevator. It gave him cover and allowed him to pretend he really cares about these women.