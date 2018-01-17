A Tour of a Couple More Democrat Party “S***holes”

By
S.Noble
-
0
Share

A resident of Dick Durbin’s “s***hole” district Peggy Hubbard has been conducting walking tours. For decades, Dickie Durbin has never made a positive difference for these, the forgotten people.

This was her first tour was of East St. Louis while heavily armed.

San Francisco’s going to be a “s***hole” soon too.

We would be negligent if we didn’t include downtown Cali! It’s probably Maxine’s district.

More Democrat plantations.

Share

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply