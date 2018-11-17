ABC Prez Who Fired Roseanne RESIGNS as The Connors Ratings Dive

Channing Dungey, the ABC Entertainment president who made the bold decision to yank Roseanne after its star made a racist tweet, has resigned her post. Sounds like the rumors that ABC regrets their hasty decision to drop Roseanne.

It was a bold and idiotic decision.

The Connors, the replacement for Roseanne has dropped double digits and two stars — John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf — have allegedly been asked to take big pay cuts. Revenues for advertising are also sinking.

As for Dungey, Entertainment says: It was Dungey who announced the cancellation of Roseanne after Roseanne Barr posted a racist tweet about Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett. “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” she said at the time.

They claim she was widely praised for her decision. She was also widely condemned and by the people who actually watched the show.

Does anyone actually believe Roseanne is a racist? She didn’t even know Valerie Jarrett was black — many don’t. Jarrett is half-white and looks more middle eastern than black. The network could have put a letter in Roseanne’s file and kept her on. Instead, they decided to cater to the leftist mob on social media and Valerie Jarrett.

Roseanne apologized over and over but all the mob would do is trash her. She had to be destroyed.

John Goodman said Roseanne was ‘missed’ Roseanne and the ABC brass regretted their decision. It’s likely true. Their decision was worse than anything she said.

Listen to this great clip about Roseanne.

Comedian and Oscar Winner Monique said @therealroseanne is her sister and we should not label her racist and throw her away. This is the best interview ever. Monique is currently blacklisted in Hollywood for keeping it real. Please RT I want everyone to see this clip! So real pic.twitter.com/3XLNFjpNBO — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) July 27, 2018