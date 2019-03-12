Abolish Prisons-Abolish ICE Movement Traced to Open Borders Leftists

Open borders organizations want to end the private prison system. They are pushing divestment as a backdoor to abolishing ICE. About two-thirds of ICE detainees are held in facilities run by private companies.

ABOLISH PRIVATE PRISONS, ABOLISH ICE

Freedom to Thrive, formerly known as Enlace, has pushed major financial institutions and banks, including JPMorgan Chase, to divest from private prisons since 2010. The group’s stated goal is to “end the punishment-based criminal and immigration systems.”

Activists have focused on two prison companies, in particular, CoreCivic and GEO Group. JPMorgan and several other major banks raised $1.8 billion in debt financing with CoreCivic and GEO Group in 2018, according to reports.

“It goes even beyond ICE,” Daniel Carrillo, executive director of Freedom to Thrive, told The Daily Caller News Foundation. “Immigration should be a right.”

Meanwhile, at the border

Authorities apprehended more than 700 illegal immigrants in El Paso overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Two convicted sex offenders were among those detained.

“Both sex offenders were arrested in different groups attempting to enter the United States illegally evading Border Patrol agents. Both subjects had been convicted of their sex offenses and had served time in jail before being deported from the United States,” CBP said in a news release Thursday.

An unaccompanied 2-year-old was also found among one of the large groups, according to CBP.

ICE currently needs medical help for the 2,000 who are quarantined with Mumps and measles.

The immigrants, mostly from Central America, had traveled primarily in large groups through Mexico before crossing into the U.S. The influx of crossings continued into Thursday to bring the total to more than 1,000 over a two-day period, KTSM-TV reported.

All totaled, we had 76,000 in February and by May, another 180,000 minimum will come into the country.

WE LET PEOPLE IN WHO HATE US

Watch this video and listen to Anthony, an American living in El Paso, fend off some of the loons who go back-and-forth across the border. They hate us. We are letting in a lot of people who hate us.

Thank a Democrat and some Republicans.