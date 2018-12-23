Absolutely Dumbest Tweet of the Year Comes to Us from Rapper Kweli

Rapper Talib Kweli Greene should never have been allowed to become famous. He’s a racist guy with less than a rudimentary knowledge of history.

He mangled the history of the Berlin Wall in one of his tweet tirades about the Trump border wall and he has 1.1 million followers who listen to him.

The rapper has a history of ignorant hatemongering in the Twitter sewer.

THE MORONIC BERLIN WALL TWEET

“So, you’re unaware of the fact that nazi Germany had a wall called the Berlin Wall that was torn down in 1991 in order to foster humanity and diversity? Walls didn’t work for Nazis so why build them here? Build bridges not walls Nazi lover,” Talib Kweli said in response to another social media user.

Kweli’s arrogant when he spews nonsense.

THE FACTS

The Communists/Socialists in East Germany erected the Berlin Wall. The wall was established to imprison people in the communist occupied territory. The President’s wall is meant to protect the United States from people who mean us harm.

The Berlin Wall wasn’t torn down to foster humanity and diversity. Republican President Ronald Reagan called for the wall to be torn down to free the people. It was torn down to release the imprisoned population.

CRAZY KWELI’S TWITTER PAGE

If you go to Kweli’s Twitter page, it’s filled with non-stop hate, racism, anti-cop gibberish, and conspiracy theories. He’s under the impression that the handful of loons supporting Nazis in this country are representative of the Republican Party.

Kweli also thinks the ‘dozens’ of KKK groups are a far bigger threat than leftists like him. No Republican accepts KKK. What Kweli should be worried about are the 40 percent of Democrats who embrace Communists. Communists/Socialists aka Progressives are extremely powerful in the Democrat Party. They’re not globalists, and they’re not progressives, they’re communists.

He doesn’t know anything.