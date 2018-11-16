Update at the end

A federal judge on Friday directed the White House to restore the press credentials of Jim Acosta of CNN temporarily. It is a temporary ruling.

Abusive Acosta lost his pass after he wouldn’t relinquish the mic and chopped at the arm of the intern trying to take it from him. His questions are always meant to embarrass the President.

The revocation of the press badge that grants access to the White House grounds became a test case for journalists who say the President can’t withhold privileges from this reporter.

The ruling, from Judge Timothy J. Kelly of Federal District Court in Washington, was viewed as a victory for journalism and a timely reminder of press freedoms that advocates say have recently come under threat.

CNN had argued that Mr. Acosta’s free speech and due process rights were violated, warning that a president should not be allowed to pick and choose who reports on him.

The administration contended that presidents enjoy broad discretion to bar journalists from the White House and that Mr. Acosta’s barbed questioning and refusal to yield his microphone was boorish and disrespectful.

Judge Kelly’s decision came in response to CNN’s request for an emergency order restoring Mr. Acosta’s credential.

Other legal issues raised by the suit, CNN v. Donald J. Trump, which the network filed this week, were expected to be addressed in subsequent hearings.

The case, CNN v. Donald J. Trump, is being used to say the President’s White House is dysfunctional. If you have watched the pressers, the press is dysfunctional and abusive.

Hopefully, the President will not call on him or rotate seats so he’s in the back at times.

Statement from CNN and @Acosta on today’s ruling: “We are gratified with this result and we look forward to a full resolution in the coming days. Our sincere thanks to all who have supported not just CNN, but a free, strong and independent American press.” — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) November 16, 2018

UPDATE

Not everyone agrees with the decision.

Bad ruling because it rejects the argument that standards of personal conduct should be respected on federal property. If the White House appeals, I believe it will prevail in the Supreme Court. https://t.co/11A49QqnO1 — Bill O’Reilly (@BillOReilly) November 16, 2018

Next move is Acosta’s. Let’s see if he learned anything from this. Will he keep giving his personal opinions? Will he keep asking four questions without yielding the mic? https://t.co/drhbertokF — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) November 16, 2018