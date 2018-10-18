Acapulco Where Tourists Sun & Dine in View of Murdered Men

Two men were shot to death on Caleta Beach in Mexico’s Acapulco region while the tourists continued to sun themselves. Murder has become a common occurrence that hardly draws concern.

Beachgoers initially ran for their lives when the gunshots rang out, but they quickly returned to soak up the sun and sand.

Some were even filmed dining at a beachside restaurant while the bodies lay just feet away, with the bizarre scenes caught on camera by local site El Sol de Acapulco.

The footage shows the crime scene is cordoned off by investigators with tourists seen relaxing in the background.

Just think, these are some of the people pouring into our country illegally.

