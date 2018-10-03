Accused Person in USA Can’t Be on the Supreme Court – Even If Innocent

Cory ‘Spartacus’ Booker suggest it doesn’t matter if Judge Kavanaugh is guilty or innocent, it’s time to “move on” to another Supreme Court Nominee.

The FBI probe was almost complete yesterday when Spartacus made his comments. Upon hearing that, he said it’s too late for Kavanaugh since his “credibility” has been challenged along with his “temperament”.

“He used language that frankly shocked”, Booker claimed in a statement. Booker went on to say in a statement to the media Tuesday that it didn’t matter whether Kavanaugh was guilty or innocent because he has shown himself to not be worthy of the “sacred institution” of the Supreme Court.

Booker basically says if a man is accused of sexual assault, even without evidence, and he is innocent but falsely accused, he shouldn’t be angry or upset.

The allegations against Kavanaugh has ruined his life and that of his family’s after he spent 30 years building an impeccable reputation. The goal was to ruin Brett Kavanaugh’s reputation and it did. These leftists don’t care as long as they win. They will rationalize that they are doing it for all the right reasons.

Booker added, “So my hope that beyond the vicious partisan rancor that is going on, beyond the accusations, we don’t lose sight of what this moral moment is about in this country and ultimately ask ourselves the question is this the right person to sit on the highest court in the land for a lifetime appointment.”

We should ask who should be in the Senate or the presidency while we are at it and it’s not our Spartacus.

As if this isn’t all horrible enough, very left-wing church leaders want him to withdraw.

SO-CALLED CHURCH LEADERS WANT HIM TO WITHDRAW

The National Council of Churches, which has membership from more than 40 denominations including most major Protestant and Eastern Orthodox denominations in the U.S., wrote in a statement on their website that they believe Kavanaugh has “disqualified himself from this lifetime appointment and must step aside immediately.”

One of the reasons is how he acted during the testimony.

“Judge Kavanaugh exhibited extreme partisan bias and disrespect towards certain members of the committee and thereby demonstrated that he possesses neither the temperament nor the character essential for a member of the highest court in our nation,” the statement read.

This is nuts, but it does reflect the Democrat talking point about his opening statement during his testimony. The judge’s reputation is being ruined over — possibly — over a pack of lies. He was told to come off stronger than he did during his interview with Martha MacCallum. Now he’s being punished for being honest and human — by church leaders.

If you go to their website, you will quickly be struck by how far-left they are.

These are people who should be pro-life but they have NO POSITION on abortion because their membership are diverse. That’s their right, but the fact that they support destroying a man with no evidence, without due process, is disgusting.

Innocent people or people accused with no evidence should be given the benefit of the doubt under the presumption of innocence. They should not be hung by a kangaroo court.

Thank a Democrat.