Accused Woman Abuser Keith Ellison Wants to Be Minnesota AG

Keith Ellison, who wants open borders and has ties to terrorists, is actually running for Attorney General. He sat down for a debate with his two opponents Friday evening on Twin Cities PBS’ “Almanac” program.

The accusations against him by two former girlfriends were spotlighted. Ellison handled it by blaming the victims and suggesting they were spurned lovers.

Polls show Democrats don’t believe the women. In the case of Brett Kavanaugh, they believe the woman.

ELLISON BLAMES AMY ALEXANDER

One former girlfriend, Amy Alexander gives a very different version from him. She put her story of life with Ellison to paper in 2011.

Ellison denies the allegations and claims she was harassing him and his staff. There are 911 records supporting her version of the story.

ELLISON BLAMES KAREN MONAHAN

A more recent girlfriend, Karen Monahan came forward after her son took to social media to describe the abuse. She has medical documentation of the abuse.

Ellison blames her for the problems. he says she made it up because he broke off the relationship.

“Well, because I- we broke up two years ago for a reason,” he replied. “I didn’t want to be in the relationship and therefore, I left the relationship. And to get back in touch with her again is not something that I am interested in doing.”

This week Monahan posted pictures of doctor notes from 2017 that corroborate her story and even name Ellison as her abuser.

When I post this, it gets deleted every time pic.twitter.com/uAJNx8AgF5 — Karen Monahan (@KarenMonahan01) September 19, 2018

Here is another medical record, 6 months before the other one.

I specifically went into the emotional/narc abuse during this visit because I needed more than routine test done due to the nature of that type of abuse.

Yes, the physical still occurred. pic.twitter.com/DGAafGAcJ8 — Karen Monahan (@KarenMonahan01) September 22, 2018

As of may 21 of 2018 there was no formal investigation in spite of having a detailed email of my harrassment in 2016 and the many times I reported it while it happened as a paid employee of the DFL. See attached email to Richard Painter from Ken Martin

THERE WAS NO INVESTIGATION pic.twitter.com/VSR3AJfqFZ — Christopher Horoshak (@ChrisHoroshak) July 24, 2018

HE DOESN’T THINK THERE ARE OTHER WOMEN OUT THERE

One of the debate moderators asked, “Are you confident that no one else will step forward with any other allegations?”

Ellison replied, “Look, in this political environment, I don’t know what somebody might cook up. But I could tell you that there is absolutely nobody that I am aware of who is threatening or suggesting or who has ever made a prior accusation about me.”

That’s reassuring.

Minnesotans will probably vote for him. Where is the Democrat mob who defend women? The man is Teflon.