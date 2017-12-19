Accuser Who Lobbied Trump for a Job Slams The Hill for Reporting the Facts

The Hill’s John Solomon recently penned an article for the news service providing a factual account of emails Trump accuser Jill Harth sent to President Trump in 2015 lobbying him for a job and to pitch her cosmetic line for men. It’s relevant since in 1997 she claimed the then-real estate mogul sexually assaulted her yet, she sent emails in 2015 praising him, claiming she was on the Trump team, and wanted his help. It was only months later, in 2016, that she joined forces with partisans – including now-infamous Lisa Bloom – to attack the President.

In one email on October 1, 2015, Harth wrote, “Hi Donald, you are doing a tremendous job of shaking things up in the United States. I am definitely on Team Trump as so many others are…but PLEASE let me do your makeup for a television interview, a debate, a photo session, anything!”

In another email, she wrote that she wanted to be a surrogate and tell voters Trump “helped me with my self-confidence and all positive things about how he is with women.”

Harth herself is the one who told the hill reporter to look at her emails soliciting Trump’s help so, John Solomon did exactly that.

In a well-written response, Harth condemned the hill and called John Solomon a radical right-winger.

“The Hill’s malicious attempt to malign me because I came out in support of Lisa Bloom is reprehensible,” she began.

Harth explained that she sued Trump for sexual assault, harassment and attempted rape in a 1997 federal lawsuit but was able to ask for a job because of the “couple years of therapy” she had undergone.

By 2015, she said, she was very excited about her men’s cosmetics and needed a prominent spokesperson and Trump was ideal.

“The email was the first such contact with Trump in a long while,” she wrote, “and our relationship was still cordial even though I realized that I would be dealing with someone who acted like a ‘dog in heat’ then, who had ruined my marriage and had continued pursuing me through the years. Yes, I had moved on but had not forgotten the pain he brought into my life. I was older, wiser. Trump was married to Melania and I had hoped he was a changed man.”

He didn’t respond to her first entreaty, but she said she saw him on TV and felt she could help even out his complexion so she wrote again but did not receive a response. Her flattering comments, she claimed, were merely so she could get the job and “satisfy his huge ego”.

People will have to decide for themselves how ethical and reliable her word is.

According to Harth, Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen had tried to get her to disavow the 1997 complaint with “threats and disparagement”.

Harth, in her statement, also described the 1997 allegation with him entering her bedroom and getting into her bed in a hotel room at Mar-a-lago.“I firmly believe Trump should resign or be investigated and impeached,” she said. “Leopards don’t change their spots.”

The hill, she complained, was retaliating for Lisa Bloom. Bloom has been finding funds to “help” some of the accusers.

“The Hill’s blatant attempt at Fake News fails miserably and exposes it as an apologist for Trump and a rag for right-wing hit jobs,” she concluded.

Harth is not accurate about that. The hill is certainly no “rag for right-wing hit jobs”. They lean left but they are a decent publication.

The Hill’s response: The story The Hill ran was not in retaliation for any article involving Lisa Bloom. Harth herself alerted The Hill to the existence of emails showing her effort to win business from President Trump at the start of the 2016 presidential campaign and she encouraged our reporter to obtain those emails, which we did. Our story is a factually accurate recounting of Harth’s contemporaneous emails, which she alerted us to and authenticated for us.