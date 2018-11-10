ACLU Sues President for Exercising His Authority to Keep Out the Mob

The Hill reports that civil rights groups are suing the Trump administration over its order blocking certain immigrants from claiming asylum.

Remarkably, they say the President is violating immigrations law, a law they certainly care nothing about. Also frustrating, they claim he can’t issue such a rule. They had no such concerns when Obama issued over-reaching rule after over-reaching rule.

In a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on Friday, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Southern Poverty Law Center and Center for Constitutional Rights allege that the Trump administration is violating immigration law as well as the federal statute that governs the way administrative agencies can issue rules.

“President Trump’s new asylum ban is illegal,” Omar Jadwat, director of the ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Project, said in a statement.

“Neither the president nor his cabinet secretaries can override the clear commands of U.S. law, but that’s exactly what they’re trying to do,” he said. “This action undermines the rule of law and is a great moral failure because it tries to take away protections from individuals facing persecution — it’s the opposite of what America should stand for.”

BREAKING: We just filed a lawsuit to challenge the president’s new asylum ban. Neither the president nor his cabinet can override the clear commands of our law, but that’s exactly what they’re trying to do. We’ll see him in court. — ACLU (@ACLU) November 9, 2018

The “moral failure” is the scheme to flood our borders with fake refugees.

It is well within the President’s authority to stop these people but some judge out there is waiting to stop the President and let the mob in.

Thank a Democrat.

THE LAWSUIT IS IN VIOLATION OF THE LAW

On Friday, Fox News released a letter from Sen. Feinstein to then-President Obama, advising him that it was well within his authority to stop the entry of people who represent a threat or who are detrimental to the United States.

She cited Section 212(f) of the Immigration and Nationality Act — the same federal legislation cited by the Trump administration Thursday in unveiling a rule denying asylum claims to migrants who enter the country illegally.

Within hours of the President’s new Acting Attorney General assuming his position, he proclaimed a new asylum rule. It’s just in time, before the mobs get here.

According to a new interim final rule from the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security signed by the President, those who enter the country illegally and are captured will no longer be able to claim asylum and will instead be returned to their country of origin on an expedited basis.

Anyone claiming asylum will have to go to a port of entry and apply.