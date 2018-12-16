ACLU Won’t Like This! Father of Deceased 7-Year-Old Speaks Out

The father of the 7-year-old Guatemalan girl Jakelin Caal who died after being detained briefly by the US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) said he has “no complaints about how Border Patrol agents treated him and his daughter,” Guatemalan Consul Tekandi Paniagua told CNN on Saturday.

The consul said the father, Nery Gilberto Caal, told him agents did everything they possibly could to help his daughter, Jakelin Caal Maquin, after she became sick on a bus.

CNN reported it but then suggested the 90 minute bus ride was somehow the fault of border agents. She later died in the hospital.

Caal did not speak to the media Saturday, but in a statement issued by his lawyers, he said he was “grateful for the many first responders that tried to save young Jakelin’s life in New Mexico and Texas.”

Civil rights lawyers who grabbed hold of the situation are trying to make the case of this little girl into a political minefield so the President can’t attempt to close the borders. Their latest criticism is that Mr. Caal’s second language is Spanish and the form he signed saying the child was well should have been in his first language, Q’eqchi’.

The lawyers also said the father kept the child fed and she had plenty of water. DHS reports that she hadn’t had water or food for days is inaccurate.

These troublemaking lawyers will convince or attempt to convince the father to complain and sue. They only want to use him and his dead child for political advantage. These leftists are heartless open borders ideologues.