CNN’s network idiot sent Jim Acosta down to the border while the President was there so he could prove the border wall wasn’t needed. He stood by a steel slat fence and said there were no illegals, thereby proving walls work.

“Here are some of the steel slats that the president’s been talking about,” Acosta said, adding, “But as we’re walking along here, we’re not seeing any kind of imminent danger. There are no migrants trying to rush toward this fence here in the McAllen, Texas area.”

“There are some other businesses behind me along this highway… but no sign of the national emergency that the president has been talking about. As a matter of fact, it’s pretty tranquil down here,” he declared.

He later doubled down on stupid after a day of people mocking him and stood by another fence, saying it was peaceful, no illegals.

Late in the evening, he did find a spot on the Rio Grande without a fence or illegals.

ACOSTA PROVES WALLS WORK TWICE

He proved the steel slat fence works.

I found some steel slats down on the border. But I don’t see anything resembling a national emergency situation.. at least not in the McAllen TX area of the border where Trump will be today. pic.twitter.com/KRoLdszLUu — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 10, 2019

Here he is doubling down on his stupidity this evening. He stood by another fence and said the same thing.

After getting mocked all day for accidentally proving that border walls work, CNN’s Jim Acosta declares there’s “no sign of a crisis” as he stands behind a wall. pic.twitter.com/UDahT7VTd5 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 10, 2019

The President responded this evening.

EARLIER MOCKING OF ACOSTA THE IDIOT

It did not escape Donald Trump Jr.’s attention or that of Sarah Sanders or The Daily Wire reporter.

Of course you don’t Jim. That’s because walls work. Thanks for your help proving @realDonaldTrump’s point and simultaneously creating one of the best self-own videos ever!!! https://t.co/QVXsJTwFh8 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 10, 2019

When I went with President @realDonaldTrump to the border today I never imagined @Acosta would be there doing our job for us and so clearly explaining why WALLS WORK. Thanks Jim! https://t.co/7wC4rdEsZ2 — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 10, 2019

Just when you think CNN’s Acosta could not possibly be any dumber pic.twitter.com/IlsJUUk4OG — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 11, 2019

EVERYONE MOCKED HIM

It escaped no one’s attention and he was the subject of everyone’s jokes on Twitter throughout the day. The comments were hysterical since the dope had no clue that he proved we should build the wall. These are just a few:



Hey, @Acosta, the reason the border is so “tranquil” is because there is a giant wall next to you Thank you for so clearly proving @realDonaldTrump’s point—Walls DO work! pic.twitter.com/NdS6d9lyzf — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 10, 2019

THE GOP CONGRESSMEN MOCKED HIM TOO

Professor Acosta teaching his students a lesson on “How to successfully make the exact opposite point of what is intended.” https://t.co/8umEdBFIVX — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) January 10, 2019

Looks like CNN just learned why we need to build the wall. https://t.co/X0INY6oLlX — Sen. Kevin Cramer (@SenKevinCramer) January 10, 2019

🤔 Say that again, but slowly… https://t.co/b0l7tPMwL7 — Sean Duffy (@RepSeanDuffy) January 10, 2019

BEFORE YOU LOSE FAITH IN JIM

Jim thinks he proved we don’t need a wall and he was quite smug about it. You can’t embarrass a dope.

He found a spot on the Rio Grande with a shuffleboard court and there were no illegal aliens. Well, that proves it, we only need to build shuffleboard courts.

I hear the drug cartels are sending out the coordinates of the location and will be there tomorrow.

Last video of the day. Found a beautiful spot on the Rio Grande where there is no wall. No fence. Just the river. Oh and there’s shuffleboard. pic.twitter.com/AGJioY7Bge — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 11, 2019

Sadly, the lefties loved it and really do think this proves we don’t need walls. Ya can’t fix stupid!