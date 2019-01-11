Acosta Doubles Down on Stupid! Reports from Another Wall!

CNN’s network idiot sent Jim Acosta down to the border while the President was there so he could prove the border wall wasn’t needed. He stood by a steel slat fence and said there were no illegals, thereby proving walls work.

“Here are some of the steel slats that the president’s been talking about,” Acosta said, adding, “But as we’re walking along here, we’re not seeing any kind of imminent danger. There are no migrants trying to rush toward this fence here in the McAllen, Texas area.”

“There are some other businesses behind me along this highway… but no sign of the national emergency that the president has been talking about. As a matter of fact, it’s pretty tranquil down here,” he declared.

He later doubled down on stupid after a day of people mocking him and stood by another fence, saying it was peaceful, no illegals.

Late in the evening, he did find a spot on the Rio Grande without a fence or illegals.

ACOSTA PROVES WALLS WORK TWICE

He proved the steel slat fence works.

Here he is doubling down on his stupidity this evening. He stood by another fence and said the same thing.

The President responded this evening.

EARLIER MOCKING OF ACOSTA THE IDIOT

It did not escape Donald Trump Jr.’s attention or that of Sarah Sanders or The Daily Wire reporter.

EVERYONE MOCKED HIM

It escaped no one’s attention and he was the subject of everyone’s jokes on Twitter throughout the day. The comments were hysterical since the dope had no clue that he proved we should build the wall. These are just a few:

THE GOP CONGRESSMEN MOCKED HIM TOO

BEFORE YOU LOSE FAITH IN JIM

Jim thinks he proved we don’t need a wall and he was quite smug about it. You can’t embarrass a dope.

He found a spot on the Rio Grande with a shuffleboard court and there were no illegal aliens. Well, that proves it, we only need to build shuffleboard courts.

I hear the drug cartels are sending out the coordinates of the location and will be there tomorrow.

Sadly, the lefties loved it and really do think this proves we don’t need walls. Ya can’t fix stupid!

