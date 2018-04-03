Active Shooter at YouTube Headquarters in San Bruno

S.Noble
There is an active shooter at YouTube’s main headquarters in San Bruno, south of San Francisco. Multiple victims have been taken to the hospital. There are reports of “lots of gunshots”.

The shooter is believed to be in the building according to police. It is an active scene.

Witnesses say the shooter just walked in and started shooting. These are very early reports and can be inaccurate.

Local ABC station reports that a law enforcement source said “the shooter is a white, adult female wearing a dark top and head scarf.” This is a very early report but local police have confirmed the report.

Witnesses say she – the shooter – shot herself. Police reported at 5:40 p.m. EST that they came across a deceased female. It is believed to be domestic violence.

The Hollywood Reporter confirms an unknown number of people have died. People were killed at the scene and no one has died in the hospital.

Videos from the scene at YouTube 

ATF reported to the scene suggesting a fear of a device of some type.

