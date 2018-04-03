There is an active shooter at YouTube’s main headquarters in San Bruno, south of San Francisco. Multiple victims have been taken to the hospital. There are reports of “lots of gunshots”.

The shooter is believed to be in the building according to police. It is an active scene.

Witnesses say the shooter just walked in and started shooting. These are very early reports and can be inaccurate.

Local ABC station reports that a law enforcement source said “the shooter is a white, adult female wearing a dark top and head scarf.” This is a very early report but local police have confirmed the report.

Witnesses say she – the shooter – shot herself. Police reported at 5:40 p.m. EST that they came across a deceased female. It is believed to be domestic violence.

The Hollywood Reporter confirms an unknown number of people have died. People were killed at the scene and no one has died in the hospital.

ATF reported to the scene suggesting a fear of a device of some type.

ATF reported to the scene suggesting a fear of a device of some type.

Eyewitness describes helping woman with gunshot wound near YouTube headquarters: "I was trying to find tools to help her and I found a bungee cord and I tied that around her leg to stop the blood flow…She was scared."

Aerial footage shows evacuees with arms raised as police respond to reports of possible active shooter at YouTube HQ in San Bruno, CA