Actor Kevin Spacey Is Sorry If He Accidentally Molested a 14-Year Old

Hours after actor Anthony Rapp accused Kevin Spacey of molesting him when he was 14 years old, Spacey apologized, if he did it that is. He said he doesn’t remember because he was drunk at the time.

This took place 30 years ago. Rapp said Spacey got on top of him but he was able to get out from under him after a while.

After apologizing to the Star Trek Discovery actor and saying he has a lot of respect and admiration for him as an actor, Spacey goes on to say he was “horrified” by the story and does not remember the encounter.

Spacey also admitted to being homosexual though he’s had relations with men and women. “As those closest to me know, in my life I have had relationships with both men and women,” he said. “I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose to live as a gay man.”

Maybe he thought being gay would save him but it hasn’t. His great gig, House of Cards will be canceled. Netflix claims the decision was made months ago.

Rumors have swirled for years regarding Spacey’s sexuality, but the “House of Cards” actor has continually brushed off questions about his personal life as “gossip.” Journalist Heather Unruh recently accused him of molesting a “loved one”.

Other celebrities spoke out against Spacey for attempting to now use a “PR smokescreen” to draw attention away from Rapp’s claims. GLAAD said the focus should be solely on the alleged victim.

Spacey’s comments on Twitter.

Anthony Rapp had come forward on the ‘MeToo’ wave.

I came forward with my story, standing on the shoulders of the many courageous women and men who have been speaking out 1/3 — Anthony Rapp (@albinokid) October 30, 2017

Rapp didn’t comment on the apology and won’t.

Everything I wanted to say about my experience is in that article, and I have no further comment about it at this time. — Anthony Rapp (@albinokid) October 30, 2017

People aren’t buying the apology, drunk or not. Spacey’s going down as he should.