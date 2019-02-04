Actor Liam Neeson’s Making News for a “Horrible” Reason

Left-wing actor Liam Neeson was trending on Twitter so I checked it out and it wasn’t the usual gibberish. The actor gave an interview to The Independent that raises the hackles.

It begins as an explanation of how his [Liam Neeson’s] latest character turns to anger. “There’s something primal – God forbid you’ve ever had a member of your family hurt under criminal conditions,” he begins, hesitantly but thoughtfully. “I’ll tell you a story. This is true.”

It was some time ago. Neeson had just come back from overseas to find out about the rape. “She handled the situation of the rape in the most extraordinary way,” Neeson says. “But my immediate reaction was…” There’s a pause. “I asked, did she know who it was? No. What colour were they? She said it was a black person.

“I went up and down areas with a cosh, hoping I’d be approached by somebody – I’m ashamed to say that – and I did it for maybe a week, hoping some [Neeson gestures air quotes with his fingers] ‘black bastard’ would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could,” another pause, “kill him.”

He deliberately withholds details to protect the identity of the victim. “It was horrible, horrible, when I think back, that I did that,” he says. “And I’ve never admitted that, and I’m saying it to a journalist. God forbid.”

He’s not kidding. It was “horrible.”

What the hell? He was walking up and down streets to kill some innocent black man because a friend was raped by a black man???

It isn’t normal — at all — to seek revenge on an innocent person because of some preconceived notion or hatred of an entire class of people. He’s nuts. At least he now knows it was “horrible.”

It’s even crazier that he told a reporter. This could be a career killer and the makers of the film he was in won’t appreciate it.

THE REACTIONS ARE NOT GOOD FOR HIM

The left likes to project these types of reactions to conservatives, but it seems to be more prevalent with their side. Only last Thursday, the Virginia governor described infanticide, which he supports.

Liam Neeson’s admission was a horrific example of racist, collectivist thinking, much like what many blue checkmark leftists engage in against white people on Twitter on a daily basis. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) February 4, 2019

Well, I’ve seen it all now. Liam Neeson admitted to going around trying to find a black person to kill because someone he was close to got raped by a black person, and the journalist spoke to a psychologist to help contextualise his racism and included it in the article? WILD. — Elizabeth Pears (@BizPears) February 4, 2019

When you see Liam Neeson trending, then you find out why… pic.twitter.com/svP8jY7qDu — Jacob Davison (@JacobDavison_) February 4, 2019

One left-winger blamed it on toxic masculinity, making the same mistake Neeson make — blaming an entire class of people for one bad person. Most men do NOT think like this.

This is what white, toxic masculinity looks like. I am extremely wary of men who are more outraged about the pain of a rape survivor than the victim themselves, especially when reverting to violence.

I’m glad Neeson sees his mistake at least. https://t.co/fj3A5tjEsO — Jennifer Scheurle (@Gaohmee) February 4, 2019