Adam Schiff Demands Counter Memo Release Without It Being Read

Republicans on a House panel voted Monday evening to release the FISA abuse memo. It’s now on its way to the President who will make the final decision. He has already indicated he prefers transparency and will approve the release. Adam Schiff is not taking it well.

It is reported that FBI Director Christopher Wray and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein are currently at the White House. No reason has been given for the visit.

The House Republicans voted to not yet release the counter memo put together by Democrats. There is a reason for that but the Democrats haven’t bothered to explain.

They wanted Republicans to release it without it having been read. As Rep. Zeldin tweeted, “It truly doesn’t get any more insane than the @HouseDemocrats & @Rep.AdamSchiff asking to declassify & release a memo to the public just now that they wouldn’t even allow the House Intel majority members to read before voting.”

It truly doesn’t get any more insane than the @HouseDemocrats & @RepAdamSchiff asking to declassify & release a memo to the public just now that they wouldn’t even allow the House Intel majority members to read before voting. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) January 29, 2018

McCabe Lashed Out at Colleagues When He Was Canned

Sara Carter reported earlier Monday that now-former deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe didn’t take getting canned very well.

He “apparently lashed out to his colleagues when he was told he would be asked to resign, according to sources. FBI Director Christopher Wray viewed the four-page memo on Sunday, sources familiar with the discussions said.”

Within 12 hours, McCabe was gone.

McCabe is facing three federal inquiries for conflicts-of-interest during his time at the FBI, and he is allegedly named in the FISA Abuse Memo.

According to Carter’s sources, more. heads will soon roll.

“There are people lining up in the bureau to go after McCabe,” said a former FBI official, with knowledge. “There will be a clean up at the Bureau of his cronies,” Carter reported.

According to several U.S. officials, McCabe’s government communications were collected as part of the ongoing DOJ Inspector General investigation, which is expected to be completed by March.