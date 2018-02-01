Adam Schiff Exposed After Bizarre Accusation Re Abuse Memo

A startling accusation was made last night by Adam Schiff about Devin Nunes, chair of the House Intel Committee. He claimed that Nunes gave Trump a “secretly altered version” of the FISA abuse memo. Only it’s not true. The media should follow up exposing him in thundering headlines throughout the country.

They undoubtedly won’t.

The Schiff allegation went viral when the minority leader telegraphed his dramatic message on Twitter.

THE SCHIFF LIE

“BREAKING: Discovered late tonight that Chairman Nunes made material changes to the memo he sent to White House – changes not approved by the Committee,” he said in the social media missive.

“White House therefore reviewing a document the Committee has not approved for release,” he stated deceptively.

BREAKING: Discovered late tonight that Chairman Nunes made material changes to the memo he sent to White House – changes not approved by the Committee. White House therefore reviewing a document the Committee has not approved for release. pic.twitter.com/llhQK9L7l6 — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 1, 2018

The “Committee Minority discovered” that the “classified memorandum” sent to the White House”, he alleged, ” is not, in fact, the same document that members of the House of Representatives have been reviewing since January 18, 2018,”

They were “never apprised” and “material changes” were made without approval, he said, raising the level of the accusation.

Then he made his demand. “It is now imperative that the Committee Majority immediately withdraw the document that it sent to the White House.”

The media jumped all over it.

Media treats almost every claim by the left as fact without any fact-checking. In one fake news story of the 30th, The Daily Beast claimed Devin Nunes wrote the abuse memo in conjunction with the White House. Not only did they believe their sources, they themselves added to the lie with one of their own. They said Nunes never denied it. In fact, he not only denied it, it’s reflected in their own transcript.

It’s likely the Beast’s source was Adam Schiff who is behind most leaks and false stories without ever being held accountable by the media.

HE COMES UNDONE

Within hours of Schiff’s latest false claim, Devin Nunes explained what those changes were. It is evident from what he said that the changes were not only minor — with some requested by the Minority itself — they were of no material significance. A House Intel spokesperson said the total changes to memo were:

A) Unknown number of ‘grammatical and clarifying’ fixes.

B) One change requested by FBI due to sources and methods concerns.

C) One two-word change requested by Democrats for accuracy.

The House Intel GOP statement: “In its increasingly strange attempt to thwart publication of the memo, the Committee Minority is now complaining about minor edits to the memo, including grammatical fixes and two edits requested by the FBI and by the Minority themselves. The vote to release the memo was absolutely procedurally sound and in accordance with House and Committee rules. To suggest otherwise is a bizarre distraction from the abuses detailed in the memo, which the public will hopefully soon be able to read for themselves.”

It’s not “strange”, it’s willful deceit intended to color the narrative in their favor and damage its credibility in advance of publication.

Adam Schiff is a liar, manipulator, and a minion of the far-left.