Adam Schiff Is Planning an Assault If Dems Take Back the House

Democrat obstructionist, leaker, and liar Rep. Adam Schiff said in an interview Wednesday that if Democrats retake Congress in November, they intend to stay away from meaningful legislation and launch attacks on Republicans, especially Donald Trump.

“There was one issue we were not allowed to look at and the Senate hasn’t been either that concerns me a great deal and that is the issue of whether Russians were laundering money through the Trump Organization and [if] that is the leverage they have over the president,” Schiff told The Hill.

Schiff loves the meaningless Russia-Trump probe that has gone nowhere.

“Someone needs to determine whether those allegations are true or they are not. That certainly would be a priority for me,” he added, ignoring the fact that the allegations have already been debunked.

Schiff says that he wants to investigate Trump for alleged money laundering despite knowing that a report released by Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee in April made it clear that there was no “collusion, coordination, or conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Russian government,” according to the Washington Examiner.

THIS IS NOT NEWS

In August, Axios revealed the existence of a document arising out of a senior House Committee that details actions Democrats will likely take if they win back the House in November. It’s a compilation of requests they have already made but which have been blocked by Republicans.

They will bury Republicans in lawsuits and hearings. Democrats have zero interest in America. What they care about is destroying the President at all costs and winning back power — permanently.

The GOP has been circulating the document and it’s making Republican congressmen ill, according to Axios. Republicans should be planning an aggressive counter-attack but they won’t.

This is who Democrats are now. It’s not about America, it’s about power.