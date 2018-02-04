Adam Schiff Thinks Memo Release Will Lead to Oklahoma-Style Bombing

Rudolph Contreras was the FISA Judge who issued a warrant to spy on Carter Page because of a Yahoo News article and a Phony Dossier. He was appointed by Barack Hussein Obama. Was the judge corrupt too? We need to know and if not, will there be an investigation?

Adam Schiff was wild with nonsensical warnings Sunday. How could anyone take him seriously? Democrats are outrageously telling Americans we can’t investigate or know when our government officials are betraying us.

George Stephanopoulos asked Schiff if the strategy to discredit the Mueller investigation is working.

Schiff loved the question and claimed it would lead to another Oklahoma bombing. He suggested that the release of the FISA abuse memo may lead to a bombing because people will be hesitant now to report neighbors purchasing fertilizer? He told conspiracy theorist Rachel Maddow the same thing.

“Well, I don’t think it’s working in the sense that people have a lot of confidence in Bob Mueller, but it is impeaching the FBI, and the problem with this, and this is I think at the heart of the department’s concern is if you have a neighbor who’s buying fertilizer, lots of fertilizer, but has no yard and you have concerns about it and you want to call the FBI, you’re now going to wonder is that FBI going to hold my name in confidence or this information in confidence, what if this becomes politicized, sources are going to dry up because of what the republicans on this committee are doing now.”

“There’s a compact between our committee and the intelligence community. You give us your deepest held secrets, we will hold them in good confidence, we won’t abuse them, they’re going to share a lot less with us now and other sources of information are going to decide not to share with the FBI because they can’t rely on our committee not to be partisan in the handling of that information, and that’s a deep disservice which ultimately makes the country less safe.”

IT WAS ALWAYS BS

Reince Priebus told Chuck Todd Sunday that Andrew McCabe told him the New York Times story about Trump-Russia collusion was “bulls**.” He also the Trump Tower was about Russian adoptions and that’s all he heard from the family and others. Someone needs to tell Adam Schiff.