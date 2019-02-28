Adam Schiff-ty Claims Michael Cohen INCREASED His CREDIBILITY

After the hours-long clown show of a hearing in which Michael Cohen appeared to have lied and admitted to a felony, Adam Schiff told the PBS audience that the hearing somehow made Cohen more credible.

Cohen was actually prepped by the Democrats, including Schiff, before the hearing.

Michael Cohen admitted during testimony that he had spoken to Rep. Adam Schiff about what “topics” might be raised during the House Oversight Committee hearing. That is a bombshell. It came up during Jim Jordan’s questioning of Cohen.

“I spoke to Mr. Schiff about topics that were going to be raised at the upcoming hearing,” Cohen responded when the Ohio Republican asked what the two men had discussed prior to the hearing.

“Whoa,” Jordan, Jordan, the ranking member of the committee, reacted. “Not just what time you’re going to show up, but what you’re going to talk about? Wow.”

ADAM SCHIFF-TY SAYS COHEN’S MORE CREDIBLE AS A RESULT OF THE HEARING

On Wednesday’s “PBS NewsHour,” House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) stated that former Trump attorney Michael Cohen “bolstered his credibility” with many of the things he said before the House Oversight Committee.

Schiff said, “Well, look, there’s no question that any witness coming before Congress who has a history where they have been dishonest with Congress comes in with a credibility problem. But, at the same time, a lot of what he said today, I think, bolstered his credibility…when people want to make things up, they don’t generally do it in a half fashion.”

Mind you, Cohen didn’t have evidence and actually supported Trump on a number of issues — there’s no pee tape, Cohen didn’t go to Prague – ever, there’s no love child, he has no evidence of collusion, and so on.

COHEN LIED DURING THE CIRCUS HEARING

Cohen even had CNN calling him out for lying during the hearing. Everyone knows he wanted to work at the White House and yet he continually insisted he never did.

CNN’s Jake Tapper on Michael Cohen not wanting a White House job: “all of our reporting suggests that’s not true” pic.twitter.com/ZuiEb1SpHg — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 27, 2019

Michael Cohen claimed he didn’t commit bank fraud but he did. He pleaded guilty for doing exactly that.

Cohen filled out financial disclosure forms before the hearing that he gave to the committee in which he claimed he hadn’t engaged in dealings with foreign banks that have significant government ownership. Then he testified he did. That got him a criminal referral halfway through the hearing.

Cohen said he would hand over tapes of clients to Democrats although he has a duty as their former lawyer to keep it confidential as privileged information.

Even Cohen’s Wikileaks exposé was a fraud. Cohen claimed he overheard the President speaking on a speakerphone with Roger Stone about the Wikileaks tranche coming down. The only problem is it was public knowledge at the time of the alleged call. It is also public knowledge that the President would never use a speakerphone for that type of conversation and rarely does use one.

This is what Schiff says makes him credible

Schiff continued: “And so, when Mr. Cohen testified, for example, that he overheard a conversation between Don Jr. and his father that, in retrospect, he recognized was about the Trump Tower in New York meeting with the Russians, if he was just determined to bury the president, he would not have made any ambiguity about that.”

“There were also times when I thought that his testimony was quite striking, and in a very credible fashion. For example, when he testified about the rumors of a videotape of the president striking his wife in an elevator, he was very quick to come to the president’s defense and say, I don’t believe he would do that. Now, that’s not something you do if your agenda is just to bury the president or receive a lighter sentence. And those type of things do give a witness credibility.”

Cohen was convicted of perjury.

Watch:

THE FEDS CALLED OUT COHEN FOR HIS PATTERN OF DECEPTION

According to the feds, “Cohen repeatedly declined to provide full information about the scope of any additional criminal conduct in which he may have engaged or had knowledge.”

Cohen followed a “pattern of deception” according to them and “repeatedly used his power and influence for deceptive ends”.

“He was motivated to do so by personal greed, and repeatedly used his power and influence for deceptive ends,” the 30-page sentencing memo reads.

“The crimes committed by Cohen were more serious than his submission allows and were marked by a pattern of deception that permeated his professional life (and was evidently hidden from the friends and family members who wrote on his behalf),” Fox News reported.

They added that he did not act out of principle as he claimed. “While Cohen’s provision of information to the [special counsel] merits credit, his description of his actions as arising solely from some ‘personal resolve’ … ignores that Cohen first reached out to meet with the [special counsel] at a time when he knew he was under imminent threat of indictment in this District. As such, any suggestion by Cohen that his meetings with law enforcement reflect a selfless and unprompted about-face are overstated.”