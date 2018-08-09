Adam Schiff Was Wrong Again as He Tried to Insult the President

Adam Schiff was wrong again. He tried to contradict the President and ended up with egg on his face.

President Trump tweeted on August 6th that the California wildfires being made far worse because of poor forest management in the state.

“California wildfires are being magnified & made so much worse by the bad environmental laws which aren’t allowing massive amounts of readily available water to be properly utilized. It is being diverted into the Pacific Ocean. Must also tree clear to stop fire from spreading!” he tweeted.

The President is correct.

Schiff’s attempt to mock the president were spoiled by acrtual facts from Wall Street Journal columnist, Kim Strassel.

“Allow me to help YOU, Mr. Schiff. Here is a link to December USDA report showing a record 129 million dead trees in California, citing forest mismanagement for fires. Your own California state fire office signed on to it,” she tweeted.

She is correct too.

Dead trees in record numbers have actually contributed to the fire hazards, according to USDA reports from last December.

“The USDA Forest Service today announced that an additional 27 million trees, mostly conifers, died throughout California since November 2016, bringing the total number of trees that have died due to drought and bark beetles to a historic 129 million on 8.9 million acres,” according to a news release in December 2017.

“The dead trees continue to pose a hazard to people and critical infrastructure, mostly centered in the central and southern Sierra Nevada region of the state,” the statement said.

Randy Moore of the USDA Forest Service said in the release, the “USDA

Forest Service will continue to focus on mitigating hazard trees and thinning overly dense forests so they are healthier and better able to survive stressors like this in the future.”

This has been going on for a long time. Even Governor Brown has avoided blaming it on global warming of late.

As usual Adam Schiff is wrong.