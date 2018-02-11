Adam Schiff’s Minority Memo Story Is Proven to Be a Complete Lie

Adam Schiff condemned the President for not releasing the House Intel Committee’s minority memo countermanding the Republican majority memo which pointed to corruption at the DoJ/FBI. It also showed how close the ties are to Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

The memo was backed up by the Senate Intel Committee’s memo which was written separately and prior to the House memo.

Adam Schiff publicly condemned the President and Republicans for not releasing the memo, claiming they were obstructionists.

The President responded in a statement that the Justice Department would not okay the minority memo because it included classified material.

Devin Nunes then clarified that statement. He said Adam Schiff “pledged to seek the input of the Department of Justice and FBI regarding the memo’s public release, and it’s no surprise that these agencies recommended against publishing the memo without redactions,” Nunes said, as reported by The Hill.

Why didn’t Schiff listen to FBI Director Wray on those aspects of the minority memo that would compromise national security? The only logical reason is that he wanted to lie. The purpose was to make Devin Nunes and the Republican majority look bad.

House Intel Committee released the FBI letters

After ignoring urging of FBI & DOJ not to release misleading Nunes memo because it omits material facts, @POTUS now expresses concerns over sharing precisely those facts with public and seeks to send it back to the same Majority that produced the flawed Nunes memo to begin with: pic.twitter.com/qNVyS99eXs — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 10, 2018

The FBI’s concerns about the GOP memo is Carter Page’s history was left out and with their issue with the Democrat memo is their inclusion of classified material.

For anyone who wants to see DOJ/FBI objections to release of Dem memo: pic.twitter.com/qFDzXlIfKz — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 10, 2018

FREEDOM CAUCUS CHAIR ASKS A GOOD QUESTION

Mark Meadows released another tweet wondering why 75% of the Democrats have not even read their own memo. The answer, he suggests, could be because they know it’s merely a misdirection. The President has said the memo doesn’t refute any facts which is what House Intel Chair Devin Nunes has said.

Democrats keep complaining about their counter-memo not being released. But if it was so critical, why have 75% of House Dems not even read their own memo? Perhaps even they know: this memo was written in panic as a misdirection from the disturbing information we already know. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) February 11, 2018