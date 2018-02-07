Adam Schiff’s Proof of Russian Collusion Didn’t Work Out for Him

Last night on The Ingraham Angle, Devin Nunes addressed the prank pulled on Adam Schiff by Russian pranksters. Nunes joked Schiff is always saying he has evidence of collusion, maybe this is it. You can listen to a clip of the call with Schiff in the video below.

THE PRANK

Schiff was eager to acquire a “nude photo of Trump” so-called Russians claimed to have. The pranksters claimed Putin knew about it. The prank took place on April 10, 2017.

It began when an assistant patched in a call Schiff was waiting for from Andriy Parubly, the speaker of the Rada, the Ukrainian parliament. Parubly had some potentially explosive information about Trump’s visit to Moscow for the Miss Universe pageant in 2013.

“I would just caution that our Russian friends may be listening to the conversation, so I wouldn’t share anything over the phone that you don’t want them to hear,” Schiff warned.

Parubiy ignored the comment and persisted. “In November 2013, Mr. Trump visited Moscow, he visited competition Miss Universe, and there he met with Russian journalist and celebrity Ksenia Sobchak,” he said in his heavily accented, awkward English. He explained that in addition to having ties to Putin, Sobchak is “also known as a person who provides girls for escort for oligarchs. And she met with Trump and she brought him one Russian girl, celebrity Olga Buzova.”

Schiff contained his enthusiasm and asked for further information. Fake Parubiy answered directly: Sobchak, he said, is a “special agent of Russian secret service.”

Buzova “got compromising materials on Trump after their short relations,” Parubiy said. “There were pictures of naked Trump.”

Schiff remained stoic. “And so Putin was made aware of the availability of the compromising material?” he asked.

“Yes, of course,” Parubiy said. Putin wanted it communicated to Trump that “all those compromising materials will never be released if Trump will cancel all Russian sanctions.” The biggest bombshell: He had obtained a recording of Buzova and Sobchak talking about the kompromat while the two were visiting Ukraine. He told Schiff, “We are ready to provide [those materials] to FBI.”

Parubiy went on with his bad accent and got even more absurd. He told Schiff about meetings that Trump’s former national-security adviser, Michael Flynn, had had with a Russian pop singer who served as an intermediary for the Kremlin. They’d met at a café in Brighton Beach, a Russian-immigrant enclave in Brooklyn, where, Parubiy said, “they used a special password before their meetings.” One would say, “Weather is good on Deribasovskaya.” The right response was “It rains again on Brighton Beach.”

“All righty. Good, this is very helpful. I appreciate it,” Schiff said. He told Parubiy that the U.S. would welcome the chance to review the evidence he had described. “We will try to work with the FBI to figure out, along with your staff, how we can obtain copies.”

It wasn’t Parubiy who’d called. It was Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov, two Russian pranksters known as Vovan and Lexus. Everything was fabricated and they used B-list Russian celebrity names and the code word is actually a title of a classic Russian comedy.

As expected, the dumb bunny Schiff claimed he knew they were pranksters. Is that why he stayed on the phone asking questions for eight minutes?

Then he claimed he reported it. He didn’t report it, he called them to see how best to get the photo.

These people believe their own lies.