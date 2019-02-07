Adam Schiffty Opens Another Fishing Expedition into Trump’s Finances

Without any evidence of a crime, Adam Schiff-less, who was certain there was evidence of Russia collusion, now plans to investigate President Trump’s finances based on so-called “credible reports of money laundering and financial compromise” involving the businesses of President Trump and those closest to him.

They’re looking for Russia ties or anything really. All they want to do is impeach him and they must figure the President did something wrong at some point in time. And if they try hard enough, they will find it.

Schiff has a five-point plan for the committee’s investigation to include Russia’s election interference and the question of whether foreign governments have leverage over Trump. Schiff claims evidence no one has seen.

President Trump responded to the news of the new investigation on Wednesday afternoon.

“Under what basis would he do that? He has no basis to do that. No other politician has to go through that. It’s called presidential harassment. And it’s unfortunate. And it really does hurt our country,” the president said, calling Schiff a “political hack, who’s trying to build a name for himself.”

NEW: Pres. Trump calls House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff a “partisan hack” and dismisses his plans to launch broad new intel probe. “He has no basis to do that…It’s called presidential harassment.” https://t.co/GiLzWOe0WU pic.twitter.com/13gOIrxDcV — ABC News (@ABC) February 6, 2019

They don’t need a basis and they can use the fake “credible reports” to engage in a witch hunt.

I can understand why the idea of meaningful oversight terrifies the President. Several of his close associates are going to jail, others await trial, and criminal investigations continue. We’re going to do our job and won’t be distracted or intimidated by threats or attacks. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 6, 2019

THE RUSSIA SHAM

This entire Russia probe appears to be a sham. John Solomon has a piece out on The Hill about that wonderful, marvelous, honorable Robert Mueller.

Apparently, in 2002, Robert Mueller was hauled before the FISA court for abuses of the court. Recent testimony from a former FBI lawyer exposed documented abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants and how the courts handled the matter.

The FBI omitted vital information in 75 cases.

A declassified Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court order from 2002 reveals just how serious the abuses were. Solomon reports that in one case, the FBI failed to tell the FISA court that the individual they were seeking a warrant on was one of their own informants!

The same problem exists in the Russia case. Key information about the dossier as opposition research commissioned by the Clinton people was left out of the FISA request to spy on Carter Page, a former Trump campaign adviser.