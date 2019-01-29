Advising Fired Journos to ‘Learn to Code’ Is the New Twitter Hate Speech

A while back, some journalists were mocking out of work coal miners and manufacturing workers when they lost their jobs, telling them to learn to code. So, when an announcement was made that some HuffPo and BuzzFeed journalists were fired, people tweeted they should learn to code.

It is now a reason for Twitter to SUSPEND people, but it wasn’t when journalists were mocking coal miners.

Gay Patriot put up an example.

These are the same people who allow constant death threats against the President and people on the right.

These are the people who allow calls to doxx children.

The Twitter Stalinists were getting a lot of bad press so they swung into action. The Twitter PR team claims the reason the comment was unacceptable was it became a targeted campaign.

Twitter spox responds: “It’s more nuanced than what was reported. Twitter is responding to a targeted harassment campaign against specific individuals — a policy that’s long been against the Twitter Rules.” https://t.co/AekTbX3NT8 — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) January 28, 2019

Apparently targeting coal miners and manufacturing workers doesn’t count.

It was okay when they were doing this.

Hey laid off journalists who are upset that people are telling you to “learn how to code”: Go mine some coal and then go fuck yourselves. pic.twitter.com/lYWDIIcCKm — Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) January 27, 2019