Advising Fired Journos to ‘Learn to Code’ Is the New Twitter Hate Speech

A while back, some journalists were mocking out of work coal miners and manufacturing workers when they lost their jobs, telling them to learn to code. So, when an announcement was made that some HuffPo and BuzzFeed journalists were fired, people tweeted they should learn to code.

It is now a reason for Twitter to SUSPEND people, but it wasn’t when journalists were mocking coal miners.

Gay Patriot put up an example.

These are the same people who allow constant death threats against the President and people on the right.

These are the people who allow calls to doxx children.

The Twitter Stalinists were getting a lot of bad press so they swung into action. The Twitter PR team claims the reason the comment was unacceptable was it became a targeted campaign.

Apparently targeting coal miners and manufacturing workers doesn’t count.

It was okay when they were doing this.

