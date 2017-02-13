Afghan Refugee Charged for Blocking Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos

Remember the bully who blasted Betsy DeVos Friday when she tried to enter a Washington D.C. public school? He is a refugee from Afghanistan who came here when he was five years of age, and has been charged with assault for “impeding/assaulting US government cabinet member.”

On Monday Politico reported that Bilal Ahmed Askaryar, who entered his plea on Saturday in Superior Court in Washington, was given “several lawful orders” to move out of the way of a vehicle, and then pushed an individual identified as “V-1.” Listed as a factor under one of the charges is “impeding/assaulting US government cabinet member.”

A police report obtained by POLITICO says that Askaryar, who entered his plea on Saturday in Superior Court in Washington, was given “several lawful orders” to move out of the way of a vehicle, and then pushed an individual identified as “V-1.” Listed as a factor under one of the charges is “impeding/assaulting US government cabinet member.”

Here she is being accosted: