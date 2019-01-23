After Covington, James Woods’ Flogs Media “Destroying Our Culture”

By
S.Noble
-
0

James Woods linked in a tweet to an op-ed by Tucker Carlson which was a summary of his comments on his evening show about the Covington boys.

The commentary was about the media’s assault of the Covington boys after they were accosted by a crazy hate group of street preachers and separatist Native American Nathan Phillips.

Tucker lambasted the media:

Tucker’s assessment is the attack on the boys was not about race, but rather about leaders protecting and justifying their power.

JAMES WOODS FLOGGED THEM

James Woods looked at it from a different perspective. “This assessment of the media jihad against the #CovingtonBoys is a devastating indictment of the #FakeNews destroying our culture.”  After this, it’s clear the “American press is indeed the enemy of the people.”

This is great to know:

SUE THEM!

Many, like former governor Huckabee, want the parents to sue to put these media whores in their place.

It would be nice to see Andrea Mitchell sued for one!

Personally, Swisher is high on my sue list:

They doxxed and targeted boys who weren’t even in D.C.

TRUMP WAS RIGHT AGAIN

It backs up what President Trump has said all along. The media is lying to us. Tucker would add, our leaders are lying to us.

We agree with Ms. Sabia here:

THEY’RE STILL DOING IT

The media can’t accept being wrong, so they are still questioning the kid on what he might have done wrong.

And we leave you with the disgusting Savannah Guthrie. The kid did nothing wrong you witch!

Leave a Reply