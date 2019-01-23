After Covington, James Woods’ Flogs Media “Destroying Our Culture”

James Woods linked in a tweet to an op-ed by Tucker Carlson which was a summary of his comments on his evening show about the Covington boys.

The commentary was about the media’s assault of the Covington boys after they were accosted by a crazy hate group of street preachers and separatist Native American Nathan Phillips.

Tucker lambasted the media:

Tucker’s assessment is the attack on the boys was not about race, but rather about leaders protecting and justifying their power.

JAMES WOODS FLOGGED THEM

James Woods looked at it from a different perspective. “This assessment of the media jihad against the #CovingtonBoys is a devastating indictment of the #FakeNews destroying our culture.” After this, it’s clear the “American press is indeed the enemy of the people.”

This assessment of the media jihad against the #CovingtonBoys is a devastating indictment of the #FakeNews destroying our culture. After the horrid #CovingtonAttacks one can now comfortably say the American press is indeed the #EnemyOfThePeople… https://t.co/vpAPHIqecw — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 22, 2019

This is great to know:

This is glorious. Now all of us who have been appalled by the threats of violence against these children and their school can start collecting evidence and forward it to authorities who will actually do something… https://t.co/XuslYVsghy — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 22, 2019

SUE THEM!

Many, like former governor Huckabee, want the parents to sue to put these media whores in their place.

It would be nice to see Andrea Mitchell sued for one!

Looks like Andrea Mitchell will be sued next week. She has also retweeted various fake news lies spread by Phillips. https://t.co/2Cs9KS7yOg — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) January 22, 2019

Personally, Swisher is high on my sue list:

Screen grabs come in handy when these clowns try passing themselves off as “journalists.” pic.twitter.com/7qwqItlpXA — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 22, 2019

They doxxed and targeted boys who weren’t even in D.C.

This is #covingtongate Harassment campaign pushed by celebrities, journalists, mainstream news outlets. They even targeted people who had nothing to do with the incident.https://t.co/YiGdjszGSF — Tim Pool (@Timcast) January 22, 2019

TRUMP WAS RIGHT AGAIN

It backs up what President Trump has said all along. The media is lying to us. Tucker would add, our leaders are lying to us.

Nick Sandmann and the students of Covington have become symbols of Fake News and how evil it can be. They have captivated the attention of the world, and I know they will use it for the good – maybe even to bring people together. It started off unpleasant, but can end in a dream! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2019

Looking like Nick Sandman & Covington Catholic students were treated unfairly with early judgements proving out to be false – smeared by media. Not good, but making big comeback! “New footage shows that media was wrong about teen’s encounter with Native American” @TuckerCarlson — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2019

We agree with Ms. Sabia here:

No one has doxxed even one of the Black Israelites who taunted the Covington Catholic High School teens. But Nick Sandmann who did nothing but stand is the top trend on Twitter.#IStandWithNickSandmann. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) January 21, 2019

THEY’RE STILL DOING IT

The media can’t accept being wrong, so they are still questioning the kid on what he might have done wrong.

And we leave you with the disgusting Savannah Guthrie. The kid did nothing wrong you witch!

After the media relentlessly smeared Nick Sandmann, NBC’s Savannah Guthrie asks: “Do you feel from this experience that you owe anybody an apology? Do you see your own fault in any way?” Sandmann: “As far as standing there, I had every right to do so”pic.twitter.com/5hJk5shszX — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 22, 2019