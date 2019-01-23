After Lying His Fool Head Off, Phillips Wants Covington Boys EXPELLED!

Native American Nathan Phillips has told a series of stories about the incident with the Covington boys, and they change when he gets caught in false accounts.

THE MANY LIES OF NATHAN PHILLIPS

Phillips first told The Washington Post the students swarmed him while he was preparing to leave the Indigenous People’s March scheduled for the same day. Phillips initially said one student, who has since identified himself as high school junior Nick Sandmann, blocked his path from leaving as he tried to do so.

Videos showed he entered their group doing school cheers to drown out the radical hate group, the New Israelites, aka Black Hebrew Israelites, who were taunting the boys for an extended period.

After that was disproven with videos, Phillips told a second version of the story to the Detroit Free Press. Phillips claimed he was playing the role of peacemaker by getting between the students and four “old black individuals,” whom he claimed the students were attacking.

“They were in the process of attacking these four black individuals,” Phillip told the Michigan paper. “I was there, and I was witnessing all of this … As this kept on going on and escalating, it just got to a point where you do something, or you walk away, you know? You see something that is wrong, and you’re faced with that choice of right or wrong.”

Newsday reported Phillips said it was all a misunderstanding.

Phillips had the gall to say the boys were the original abusers.

“These young men were beastly, and these old black individuals was their prey, and I stood in between them, and so they needed their pounds of flesh, and they were looking at me for that,” he added.

We know from videos that the “old black individuals” were verbally assaulting and threatening the boys.

Phillips repeatedly claimed in his interviews Sunday and Monday that some of the students who allegedly surrounded him [but didn’t] chanted “build the wall.” None of the videos have shown any chants to that effect.

Rather than admit his lies, Phillips said he doesn’t like Nick Sandmann’s statement and appears to want the kids expelled.

“He needs to put out a different statement,” Phillips said. “I’m disappointed with his statement. He didn’t accept any responsibility. That lack of responsibility, I don’t accept it.”

Expel the students over the incident he misrepresented, Phillips strongly suggested.

“At first, I wanted the teachers and chaperones to be reprimanded — some fired — for letting this happen. For the students, I was against any expulsions, but now I have to revisit that,” he said.

THE STATEMENT HE DISAPPROVES OF FOLLOWS

A very sarcastic, snide Savannah Guthrie suggested by way of a question to Nick Sandmann that he needs to own up to guilt and apologize. She has to know by now that Nick Sandmann did NOTHING wrong.

RT RealSaavedra: After the media relentlessly smeared Nick Sandmann, NBC’s Savannah Guthrie asks: “Do you feel from this experience that you owe anybody an apology? Do you see your own fault in any way?” Sandmann: “As far as standing there, I had every… pic.twitter.com/4JSlMk0fMZ — Mind and Miracle Productions (@Seb_Aguanno) January 23, 2019

So when will the media report the many sins of Nathan Phillips? When will they expose the Hebrew Israelites who are an anti-gay gang of street preachers who spread hate? When will they do to them what they did to the boys?