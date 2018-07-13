After Strzok, Before Putin Visit, Rosenstein Announces Indictment of 12 Russians

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced Friday that 12 Russian Intelligence officers were indicted for 2016 election interference [including DC Leaks and Guccifer 2.0]. Almost since the first leaks, we knew those two entities were likely Russians.

This is the probe we wanted to know about and wanted to take place.

The charges include hacking of Democrat emails. Rosenstein said, however, it did not affect vote counts and no American has been wittingly involved.

No votes were changed and no election results were affected.

The indictments were handed down by the office of Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Friday.

This is not Russiagate or collusion. Rosenstein said: “There is no allegation in this indictment that Americans knew that they were corresponding with Russians…. there is no allegation that any American committed a crime.”

He added that this probe has been politicized and most leaks are not coming from people actually working on the probes.

The timing is interesting. It comes immediately before the President travels to Russia to meet with Russian President Putin. Deputy Rosenstein basically said the timing is coincidental. The timing might be excellent it might help the President as he meets with President Putin.

This also comes after the poor performance of agent Peter Strzok at the Capitol Hill hearings on Thursday.

The President has been briefed and he did say this morning that he will bring the issue up when he meets with Putin.

Charges include computer fraud, money laundering, transferring cryptocurrencies to further their hacking activities and to hide their Russian connections. Other charges include conspiracy to hack computers and damage the computers in an effort to infiltrate computers administering the election. There are also charges for hacking Democrat emails.

The FBI is attempting to locate and arrest the accused and seize their property.

This gives Rod Rosenstein a platform to up his credibility and that of the DoJ/FBI.

This took place on Barack Obama’s watch and he did nothing about it. In addition, we know that John Podesta was the victim of a spearphishing attack, which Rosenstein specifically makes note of.

