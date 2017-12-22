AG Sessions Orders Uranium One Re-Opened

The Justice Department is reviving an inquiry into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and the government’s approval of the Uranium One deal, NBC News reported on Thursday.

NBC, citing “multiple law enforcement officials,” reported that Attorney General Jeff Sessions has in recent weeks directed Justice Department prosecutors to ask FBI agents to explain evidence uncovered in the probe.

The left-wing media isn’t taking it well. HuffPo says the case has been resolved although that is not the case, and they called it a Trump obsession, which is also not the case.

Who is their right mind would give 20% of U.S. uranium to Russia?

Salon says it’s a long-dormant case and it’s being led by right-wing critics of the Clintons and they claim, as are leading Democrats, that it is merely a means of distracting from the Russia-Trump collusion case.