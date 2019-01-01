Agents Use Tear Gas to Stop Future Dems Throwing Large Rocks

U.S. authorities fired tear gas into Mexico during the first hours of the new year. They were repelling about 150 future Democrats throwing rocks. The migrants were trying to breach the border fence in Tijuana.

An Associated Press photographer witnessed at least three volleys of gas launched onto the Mexican side of the border.

It affected the migrants, including women and children, as well as members of the press, the AP said.

That was the point!

The invaders tried to put the children over the fence first. They used them as human shields. A large number of rocks were thrown at the agents non-stop, and they couldn’t help the children.

Who wouldn’t want people like this — rock throwers and child abusers.

With all the photos the AP took, they managed to not publish a photo of the rock throwers. The media doesn’t care about the lives of agents, only foreigners.

THE DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY POSTED A STATEMENT

The following is based on initial operational reporting. Last night, an approximately 150 migrants attempted to illegally enter the United States by climbing over and crawling under border fence in San Diego Sector. Due to CBP’s increased presence, a first group of 45 turned back towards Mexico.

Shortly thereafter, migrants began throwing rocks over the fence at the CBP agents and officers. Several teenagers, wrapped in heavy jackets, blankets and rubber mats were put over the concertina wire.

Border Patrol agents witnessed members of the group attempt to lift toddler sized children up and over the concertina wire and having difficulty accomplishing the task in a safe manner. Agents were not in a position to safely assist the children due to the large number of rocks being thrown at them.

The border agents will be made into the bad guys by the corrupt media. The public won’t hear much about the rock throwing. Rocks can kill, but the media doesn’t care.

