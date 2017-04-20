Possible Agreement on Obamacare Replacement Reached with MacArthur Amendment

An agreement on the Obamacare repeal and replacement bill has possibly been reached and it might be able to secure the 216 votes needed to pass the House. There is a conference call to discuss it on Saturday. They want it passed before Trump’s 100th day.

Additionally, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced that we are very close to tax reform as well.

It appears to keep big government in charge but it offers some significant changes to Obamacare. It keeps pre-existing conditions, no discrimination for gender, “children” age 26 keep their parents insurance, everyone who applies is guaranteed coverage, and so on.

Community rating rules apply except for waivers. This is the rule that prevents health insurers from varying premiums within a geographic area based on age, gender, health status or other factors. In other words, it covers pre-existing conditions and everyone pays for the seriously ill and people who abuse their bodies.

In exchange for the conservative concession – allowing state waivers – the amendment would reinstate the Essential Health Benefits that were already taken out of the bill ― though, again, states could waive those provisions as well if they were able to show that doing so would lower premiums, increase the number of people insured, or “advance another benefit to the public interest in the state.”

The amendment gives the insurance companies in states an “out” on insuring the very sick. High-risk pools would then take over.

Not addressed: the raising of the cap on how much insurers can charge seniors or cutting $880 billion from Medicaid.

The House and Senate GOP leadership are reviewing the white paper now.

Half the country wants “free” healthcare and have bought in because of subsidies. This might be the best bill possible. The moderates – liberal Republicans – and conservatives might not buy in however.

The Amendment:

#BREAKING The possible amendment is titled the "MacArthur Amendment" and sources tell me it could bring up to 15-20 new @freedomcaucus votes

#BREAKING Per a senior aide on amendment:"The question is whether it can get 216 votes in House and the answer isn't clear at this time."

On tax reform:

