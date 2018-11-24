Agreement with Mexico Keeps Migrants in Mexico for Quite a While!

The Washington Post reported that the Trump administration has the support of Mexico’s incoming government for a new plan that will change U.S. border policy for asylum seekers. They will have to wait in Mexico while their claims move through U.S. courts.

This report comes from Mexican officials and senior members of president-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s transition team.

This is amazing if true.

THE INVISIBLE WALL

It will place a barrier to Central American criminals, migrants, terrorists who hope to come into the U.S. for all the wrong reasons.

Known as the Remain in Mexico plan, asylum applicants at the border will have to stay in Mexico while their cases are processed. It would end the “catch and release” system which allows anonymous people, many of them very bad people, loose in the country, hiding out until the next amnesty.

IT’S A SHORT-TERM SOLUTION

“For now, we have agreed to this policy of Remain in Mexico,” said Olga Sánchez Cordero, Mexico’s incoming interior minister, the top domestic policy official for López Obrador, who takes office Dec. 1. In an interview with The Washington Post, she called it a “short-term solution.”

Under the new rules, an applicant whose asylum claim is denied would not be allowed to return to Mexico. Instead, that the person would be remain in U.S. custody and face immediate deportation to their home country.”

“The medium- and long-term solution is that people don’t migrate,” Sánchez Cordero said. “Mexico has open arms and everything, but imagine, one caravan after another after another, that would also be a problem for us.”

That is certainly understandable, but it the caravans don’t get to invade the U.S., they will hopefully stop.

The President is counting on the Mexicans driving them out and deporting them. They did let them in.

The migrants could still try to rush the border as has been discussed. We’ll see how it goes. We also hope Tijuana is not made to keep these people. It’s untenable.

Wonder what they’ve been promised if this is true. It comes from WaPo so it could be a complete fabrication. If it’s not, the President should be applauded. When the plan was first discussed, Mexico said, no way.

Build the Wall!!!

Trump administration reaches deal with Mexico to make asylum seekers wait outside U.S. while their claims are processed https://t.co/oQC6SW75Xc — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 24, 2018

Look at that! President Trump forces Mexican government to admit that endless caravans are against their own interests, not just ours. Amazing what can transpire when you put sovereignty first. #AmericaFirst #RemainInMexicohttps://t.co/NiB2B3gaZ4 pic.twitter.com/FFpTqp6OGT — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) November 24, 2018