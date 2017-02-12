CAIR Pedophile Gets Two Years for Child Sexual Abuse

Ahmad Saleem, the former head of the Orlando, Florida office for the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), has been sent to jail for only two years after soliciting a 12-year old girl for sex.

With good behavior, how much time will he actually serve?

He had been free withs someone laying out the $100,000 bail money.

This took place last December. It wasn’t given much press and CAIR denied he was an important official.

The 12-year old turned out to be Sheriff’s deputies working a sting. It was part of a large crackdown that netted 101 perps in June 2015. The pedophile ring arranged meetings for sex with children between the ages of 10 and 14.

The charges against him: “use of computer to seduce/solicit/entice a child to commit sex act” and “travel to seduce, solicit, lure a child to commit sex act.”

In March 2015, Saleem and another CAIR official announced CAIR’s plan to initiate a $30 million lawsuit against the FBI over the death of Boston Marathon bomber associate, Ibragim Todashev.

During FBI questioning, Todashev admitted to slaughtering three Jewish victims with Boston bomber Tamerlain Tsarnaev in 2011. The mixed martial arts expert became enraged at one point and thew a coffee table at the FBI agent, putting a gash in his head. Todashev then lunged at the agent with a metal pole. The agent fired six times, killing him.

Saleem and CAIR, decided the Muslim terrorist was a victim.

CAIR is tied to the terrorist group Hamas and they are apologists for all Muslims, including terrorists. They claim to speak for all Muslims but they don’t speak for normal Muslims. They’re extremists.

In July 2014, CAIR-Florida co-sponsored a pro-Hamas rally in Downtown Miami, where rally goers shouted, “We are Hamas” and “Let’s go Hamas.” Following the rally, the event organizer, Sofian Zakkout, wrote, “Thank God, every day we conquer the American Jews like our conquests over the Jews of Israel!”

On December 1, 2016, a judge found Saleem guilty of “Child Abuse.” He was sentenced to two years in a state prison. He will also have to pay $36,500 in incarceration costs and another $1000 in fines and fees.

Saleem is a psychologist and might have trouble getting work after he gets out of prison unless CAIR wants him back.

Ironically, his license plate reads, invest in children.

