Al Gore Says Cold Is What to Expect from Global Warming, Gets Debunked Again

If it rains, it’s global warming; if it’s a hurricane, it’s global warming; if it snows, if the sun comes out, if it’s a normal day or a snowy day, no matter whether temperatures are up, down, average, if night falls – it’s global warming; if it’s an erupting volcano or an earthquake, it’s global warming; if you say it’s not as warm as predicted, they call it by the vague and non-debatable term ‘climate change’.

They have their proof and the science is “settled” but ignore the fact that I.P.C.C. was caught cooking the books and Michael Mann’s hockey stick is a fraud based on secret data taxpayers paid for but he won’t share.

We are all to believe it because unhinged business-major Al Gore says so. In his latest tweet, he claims the colder temperatures are exactly what one would expect and he linked to hoaxer Michael Mann’s article as his proof.

It’s bitter cold in parts of the US, but climate scientist Dr. Michael Mann explains that’s exactly what we should expect from the climate crisis. https://t.co/6UfJ9Xxpq6 — Al Gore (@algore) January 4, 2018

Mann, a professor of atmospheric science at Penn State University, argues that heavy lake effect snows this year near the Great Lakes are a sign of global warming because the warming temperatures cause the lakes to stay warmer longer therefore producing more snow. He also argued that despite the recent cold snap, the U.S. has seen many more days of very above normal temperatures than very below normal temperatures over the past several years.

Freezing is the new warming.

He also argued that despite the central and eastern U.S. being locked into an arctic cold pattern for more than a week, the western U.S. and much of the rest of the world has been warm.

Mann even blamed last week’s major east coast snowstorm on warmer-than-normal ocean water.

These are mostly opinions, not fact.

Meteorologist Joe Bastardi says the cold in the 1980s was colder than this year’s and was never connected to global warming, yet Gore and the warmists are saying this cold is because of global warming aka climate change? Bastardi thinks the warmists should pursue truth over narrative.

So let me get this straight, This cold is from climate change, Previous cold shots werent, Previous cold shots like 83-84 this period colder. So what these guys want us to believe is the cold is from climate change, but climate change made it come up short of previous cold shots https://t.co/JHRqdh6vIR — Joe Bastardi (@BigJoeBastardi) January 5, 2018

Bastardi also wants to know if the thaw is climate change.

Heh @algore Big thaw coming like numerous years with as cold or colder starts, is that climate change? Is a Jan thaw,which happens enough to be in US weather lore,also a crisis, Why were previous shots colder? So climate change causes cold but prevents it from being as cold? — Joe Bastardi (@BigJoeBastardi) January 5, 2018

Unfortunately, our climate change evangelists have their “settled science” and then go about trying to prove it.

Only thing I can do is try to reach people that want to know the WHY BEFORE THE WHAT ,Said hurricane season would see end of major hit drought in spring along with big wildfire season, Had roaring start to winter from October, None of that had anything to do

with climate change — Joe Bastardi (@BigJoeBastardi) January 5, 2018