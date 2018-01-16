Al Sharpton Calls Trump a Racist But He Once Wanted to “Off the Pigs”, the “Crackers”

Al Sharpton is back in the news capitalizing on an opportunity to trash the Republican president. He told President Trump via the media, including TMZ, “You are a racist.”

The famed racial arsonist told TMZ, “You don’t have to spray paint the ‘n’ word over the Oval Office, and sleep with a KKK hood to be a racist. If you have racist policies, say racist things, operate in a racist manner, you are a racist.”

Sharpton didn’t mention that Blacks and Hispanics are now experiencing historically low unemployment.

How many times did Sharpton visit the Obama White House? Oh, that’s right, 57 times.

Let’s listen to Sharpton’s “off the pigs” video from 1992 and then explain why anyone would support this man? He said, “I’ll off the man. Well off him. Plenty of crackers walking around here tonight.”