Al Sharpton Makes the Royal Wedding About Insulting Trump, White Men

Leftists in the United States found another way to cause division and to race bait. They have decided to use the beautiful wedding of the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex to do it. While everyone else enjoyed the pageantry as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married in a fairy tale wedding, the leftists/liberals in this country gloried in white male hate.

Race hustler Al Sharpton, who carved out a living shaking down corporations, was the most outspoken. Speaking at a rally Saturday put on by his National Action Network, Sharpton took the fairy tale union of two people in love to say the royal wedding is proof that white male supremacy is coming to an end, the New York Daily News reported.

“When you got little white girls in Wales saying, ‘I want to be like Meghan,’ there’s a shift worldwide that white male supremacy is on its last breath,” Sharpton said.

White male supremacy is an invented term by the hard-left used to create bias against white men – predominantly white right-leaning men.

The so-called reverend used it to insult Trump because, for the left, everything is about hurting Trump, his family and everyone on the political right.

“When you have little white girls in Arkansas look up and say, ‘I want to be beautiful and smart like Michelle Obama, I want to dress like the Obama girls,’” Sharpton said, “that’s where that white supremacy is questioned.”

The lying fraud then falsely claimed the royal family “hid the fact that there was an African-blooded queen 57 years married to King George III,” before putting the new bride in a difficult place of carrying the standard for an entire race. “But Meghan is too well-known. Y’all ain’t gonna hide Meghan,” he said. “In fact, she brought mama there so y’all can’t.” Meghan looks half-black and nothing was hidden. He simply made that up. THE BEAUTIFUL WEDDING “You look amazing. I’m so lucky.”#RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/GKZGMQXHWy — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 19, 2018 Sealed with a kiss #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/Fte9MwM4K4 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 19, 2018