Al Sharpton’s New Poster Child for Prison Reform Is a Violent Lawbreaker

Rapper Meek Mill is imprisoned and Al Sharpton wants him out. Robert Rihmeek Williams (born May 6, 1987), known professionally as Meek Mill, is an American hip hop recording artist. Raised in Philadelphia, he embarked on his music career as a battle rapper, and later formed a short-lived rap group, The Bloodhoundz.

Mill was arrested for illegally possessing a firearm, drugs, and assaulting the police when he was 18 years old. He was put on probation. Since then, he has been arrested four times for parole violation, including multiple times for drugs. The fifth violation should have put him in prison but the judge took the lenient approach, giving him community service.

On March 11, 2017, Mill was arrested at a local airport in St. Louis, Missouri, for assaulting two pedestrians who wanted to take photos with him. Shortly after his arrest and court appearance, he was given a court summons. On Monday November 6, 2017, he was sentenced to two to four years in state prison for violating his parole.

Sharpton sees this guy as the poster child for reducing penalties for parole violations. Don’t forget, his ally, George Soros is taking over prosecutorial offices throughout the nation and has already taken over the Philadelphia office with Larry Krasner, a communist by over-funding these races.

Sharpton is working on this issue as is Soros and Mill is going to be the new Democrat hero for justice reform.

Socialist Al Sharpton met with Meek Mill behind bars, and says the rapper told him he wanted to serve as a vessel of change for others who are wrongly imprisoned … like he is now.

Wrongly imprisoned?

Al appeared Monday alongside Meek’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, to address his prison visit with the guy he promised to help, and he says Meek wants him to help shed a light on a broken criminal justice system. Al says Meek is also determined to be a voice for the voiceless.

It seems the only thing broken is they were too lenient with him.

Mill is forever feuding, even with pastors, once over the lyrics of his song, “Amen”.

Here are some of the words from his really sick mind:

Now there’s a lot of bad bitches in the building (Amen)

A couple real niggas in the building (Amen)

I’m finna kill niggas in the building (Amen)

I tell the waiter fifty bottles and she tell me say when

And I say church (Preach)

We make it light up like a church (Preach)

She wanna fuck and I say church (Preach)

Do Liv on Sunday like a church (Preach)

[Verse 1: Meek Mill]

Bottle after bottle, drink until I overdose

Pull up in the Phantom, watch them bitches catch the Holy Ghost

Errtime I step up in the dealer I be goin’ broke

Shorty wanna fuck me, I say get on top and roller coast

And I lay back, she go cray, fuck me good, but she no stay

Murder on that pussy let her boyfriend get that DOA

Get it? And all I get is Frito Lay

This is the Democrat hero, the party of women’s rights.