Alabama Secretary Of State Suggests They Will Never Seat Judge Roy Moore If He Wins

On Fox News Monday evening, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill (R) said that the Alabama Republican Party can formally pull its support for its Senate nominee Judge Roy Moore, and if this happens and Moore still gets the most votes, the election would be null and void.

Who do these people think they are? If the people believe Judge Moore and vote for him, what right do they have to unseat him?

What happened to the presumption of innocence and the Constitution? To do this fairly, they’d have to do the same to half of Congress. How many dirtbags have they let slide?

During his testimony before the House Tuesday, Attorney General Sessions did not take a neutral stance on the embattled Judge Roy Moore. He told Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee that he had no reason to doubt the “young women’s” stories attesting to Moore’s alleged sexual misbehavior. [The “young women” are actually middle-aged.]

Moore could be guilty and if he is, it’s disgusting, but, in truth, how hard would it be to find five people to accuse Moore falsely in this country?

Something about this smells like a rat. will they do the same to Menendez?

Judge Roy Moore says he doesn’t even know the last accuser.

“I can tell you without hesitation, this is absolutely false. I never did what she said I did. I don’t even know the woman,” said Alabama GOP Senate nominee Roy Moore, who was responding to Beverly Young Nelson’s allegations of sexual assault. pic.twitter.com/23DUsuvYkW — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 14, 2017