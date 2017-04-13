Alabama Senate Votes to Set Precedent and Allow a Church Police Force

The Alabama Senate voted 24-4 to allow Briarwood Presbyterian Church in Birmingham to form its own police force. They say they need their own officers to keep the school and congregation of 4,000 safe.

Just what we need! Rogue police forces sprouting up in different areas of the country for religious reasons.

A similar bill will be debated in the House this week.

No one is concerned about the Presbyterians, but this is one slippery slope.

It’s not very difficult to see the problems arising from this in the future. It sets a precedent. It is unprecedented.

At one of the communist meetings I snuck into, a former 1960s Black Panther said they set up their own, unofficial police force in the city. The drug dealer for the neighborhood now runs the barbecue at the block parties.

One could see how a New Black Panther force might operate around polling stations if they had their own force.

Better yet, many Muslims in the U.S. prefer Sharia Law to U.S. law. If they get to have their own police force, what might that look like?

Then there are the fake religious organizations, like the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster or the violent hate group, The Nation of Islam.

The state has given a few private universities the authority to have a police force, but never a church or non-school entity, according to wbrc.

This could lead to anarchy.

We have a court system where anything goes. The 9th and 10th Circuits, with few exceptions, do not follow the rule of law. They’d likely approve some other rogue forces using precedent.

There have been enough concerns about state, local and federal police departments that are accountable. How accountable do people think these will be? The guns and the power in the hands of the unaccountable looms ahead. What if antifa wants their own force?

Wild West, here we come.