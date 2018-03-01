Alarming! Facebook Drops President Trump’s Traffic 45%

An exclusive report by Breitbart Tech’s Allum Bokhari points to a 45% drop in engagement on Trump’s Facebook page. It’s not because he’s posting less frequently.

“In the 13 days prior to Facebook’s algorithm change (28 Dec – 10 Jan), Trump made 67 posts, with no significant drop in engagement. After the change, Trump posted at roughly the same rate – between 59 and 67 posts in each 13-day period, but was still met with the dramatic decline in engagement seen above,” Breitbart reports.

Socialist Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT – actually a communist) do not show a comparable decline.

This is going on across all social media platforms to shut down Conservatives and Libertarians.

The leftists on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Google were all for free speech until they got to the pinnacle of power. Then, like all far-left ideologues are wont to do, they morph into control freaks and only want to hear their own voices talking back.

The Sentinel has suffered a tremendous decline since the algorithm changes. It is happening. The left has the power and they are censoring the right.

The Algorithm

In January, Facebook introduced a major change to its newsfeed algorithm. In a post, CEO Mark Zuckerberg claimed that the change aimed to give greater emphasis to posts from “friends, family, and groups” and less to “businesses, brands, and media.” The change was followed by a promise to promote what Facebook calls “broadly trusted” news sources on the platform.

Politicians, media, and others demanded the changes to what they decide is fake news before the election. The truth is they want to make certain the left wins in a rout.

Our Orwellian Future of Controlled News

This is our new Orwellian existence.

Wikipedia defines “Orwellian” as an adjective describing the situation, idea, or societal condition that George Orwell identified as being destructive to the welfare of a free and open society. It connotes an attitude and a brutal policy of draconian control by propaganda, surveillance, misinformation, denial of truth, and manipulation of the past…

So here we are…

Following is a discussion from 2013 and it is still very relevant. It’s not only the Constitution the leftists hate, it’s every dissenting opinion.