Alarming! Zuckerberg’s Developing AI to Ban ‘Hate Speech’

Facebook CEO and Chairman Mark Zuckerberg said Tuesday that they are developing artificial intelligence (AI) tools to monitor and ban hate speech on his platform.

He also admitted to Sen. Cruz that Silicon Valley is comprised of “very far-left” people and it concerns him that there could be bias.

We agree the people are very far-left. But it’s hard to believe he cares that they are biased, especially if he wants to water down our First Amendment.

Zuckerberg and his crew plan to determine what qualifies as hate speech. Facebook has a lot of power and this should alarm people. Even more alarming is Americans like Zuckerberg don’t understand the First Amendment exists to protect so-called ‘hate speech’.

“Some problems lend themselves more easily to AI solutions than others,” Zuckerberg said during his Senate testimony. “So, hate speech is one of the hardest, because, determining if something is hate speech is very linguistically nuanced. You need to understand what is a slur and what–whether something is hateful, not just in English, but the majority of people on Facebook use it in languages that are different across the world.”

“Contrast that, for example, with an area like finding terrorist propaganda which we’ve actually been very successful at deploying AI tools on already,” he continued. “Today, as we sit here 99 percent of the ISIS and Al Qaeda content that we take down on Facebook, our AI systems flag before any human sees it.”

It’s great if he is taking down terrorists’ pages. But D=do we really want Mr. Zuckerberg redefining our First Amendment? It is what he has wanted to do all along. He said today he’s okay with regulation and the European model of censoring hate speech.