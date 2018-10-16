Alec Baldwin’s New Show Bombs, Can’t Beat Charmed & Supergirl

Alec Baldwin and Robert De Niro’s joint exercise in Trump-bashing produced lots of headlines, but drew few viewers Sunday night. Baldwin is washed up and washed out as Mark Levin says. His new show has tanked and was the lowest rated show of the night, even below CW premieres of “Supergirl” and the reboot of “Charmed”, each drew a 0.5 rating.

In 2013, Alec Baldwin’s Up Late talk show was canceled shortly after the release of a video in which he directed an anti-gay slur at a paparazzo who was snapping pictures of Baldwin’s family.

His new talk show, formerly Sundays with Alec Baldwin, now known as The Alec Baldwin Show, garnered a pitiful 20 percent from Rotten Tomatoes.

Indiewire said it doesn’t work without him, but it doesn’t work with him either.

Preston Business Review said it totally bombed, and used the word ‘bombs’.

The premiere of The Alec Baldwin Show laid an egg Sunday, barely eking out a tie with Univision’s Cronicas in the all-important 18-49 demographic, according to a report.

Both Baldwin’s new talk show and the Spanish-language show a tiny .4 demo rating. The two just topped Telemundo’s Don Francisco Te Invita by just one-tenth of a Nielsen point, The Wrap reported.

Baldwin’s ABC premiere grabbed only 2.2 million viewers in metered markets, despite the hype and free press the show garnered for week leading up to its premiere.

The other two of the Big Three networks earned far and away better ratings than Baldwin’s ABC, with Sunday Night Football destroying the competition with 15.6 million viewers. NBC, of course, vacuumed up a 5.0 rating/19 share with its airing of the Patriots game, so it won the night.

USA Today says oddly he didn’t introduce guests. After commercial break, the first guest, Jerry Seinfeld, was replaced with another, Kate McKinnon, only to have the first guest, Seinfeld, reappear at the end. He gave no explanation.

Baldwin tries his level best, but the show is too slight to really click. It just might not be his Sunday.

“They talk in circles without taking a stance on much of anything”, USA Today wrote about a conversation between Baldwin and Seinfeld about #MeToo. It’s interesting hearing ole Alec talk about #MeToo after the way he treated former wife Kim Basinger and their daughter.

Remember when he called his then-11-year old daughter a “thoughtless little pig”?

He’s being told his insults against the President on SNL are very funny. You decide as you listen to this nonsense.