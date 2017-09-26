Alejandro Villanueva “Unintentionally” Stood for the Anthem

For those of us who thought Alejandro Villanueva was the only Pittsburgh Steeler who stood courageously for the national anthem, he didn’t mean it. It was an accident, it was unintentional, and it’s okay to kneel during the anthem to protest some injustices in our country. That’s what he told reporters during a Monday presser.

The former Army Ranger said it was an accident and he has no problem with his teammates kneeling.

Perhaps they should all quit and move to another country. The Ravens and Jaguars seem to like England, perhaps they could find a home there.

On Sunday, Alejandro Villanueva was the only Steeler who stood hand over heart as the anthem was played, but he didn’t mean to do it.

Alejandro Villanueva told reporters he “unintentionally” threw his teammates under the bus.

“Unfortunately I threw my teammates under the bus, unintentionally,” Villanueva said. “Every single time I see that picture of me standing by myself I feel embarrassed.”

He told reporters that he had asked Steelers’ quarterback Ben Roethlisberger if he could lead the team out of the tunnel with the captains, but the plan was messed up due to confusion at the end of the tunnel, reports said.

“When we came out of the locker room into that tunnel, it was a very small area. There was a flag or something coming off the field so there were a bunch of Bears fans, coming off the field holding that going in front of us, so it kind of held us up,” he said.

While Villanueva kept running, the team stayed back in the tunnel.

“I made my teammates look bad, and that’s my fault, and my fault only,” Villanueva said. “We as a team tried to figure it out, but obviously butchered it.”

His jersey was selling off the shelves but that’s going to end abruptly.

Villanueva said that he does not mind if his teammates choose to take a knee or sit during the anthem, adding that some of the players who have protested, have also thanked him for his service.

He made it worse by condoning the kneeling during our anthem and wants the public to believe it’s not an insult to the nation and the military. Perhaps he hasn’t heard how the leftists are demanding the anthem no longer be played, which has always been the goal. They want to ban patriotism.

The offensive tackle said on Monday, “People that are taking a knee are not saying anything negative about the military, they’re not saying anything negative about the flag, they’re just trying to protest that there are some injustices in America.”

Sorry, Alejandro, it is a negative about our flag, our military and our nation. No country is without any injustices but one thing is certain, you would be hard-pressed to find a fairer one. At least it was fairer until the Marxists started tearing it down.