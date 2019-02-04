Alexandria O-Cortez Invites Soros Babe to State of the Union

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez invited Ana Maria Archila to be her guest at the State of the Union. Archila is the Soros babe who confronted Jeff Flake in an elevator right before his committee was poised to move Justice Kavanaugh’s nomination forward.

Archila is one of Ocasio-Cortez’s constituents. You will be happy to know Archila told The Intercept that she was “moved” by Ocasio-Cortez’s decision to invite her to the address.

“I just feel particularly moved that in her first participation in the State of the Union she is inviting me to join and inviting that moment of the elevator, my confrontation with the men who do not understand the life of women and the lives of people who are not in power, that she’s inviting that into the imagination of people again,” Archila said.

They’re a couple of leftist manipulators.

A SOROS BABE

George Soros indirectly funded the ‘sexual victim’ scream-athon at Jeff Flake in the elevator. The screaming leftist Archila blasted the Arizona Republican at the US Capitol last September in a Senate elevator.

He was on his way to the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing where he had just announced he would be voting to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

From the scream-athon, Flake ran into a back room with commie Chris Coons and you know the rest.

WOW — CNN shows a sexual assault victim absolutely shredding @JeffFlake for announcing he’ll vote for Kavanaugh. “You’re telling all women that they don’t matter, that they should just stay quiet because if they tell you what happened to them you are going to ignore them.” pic.twitter.com/lgLeECzpWC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 28, 2018

These two heroes, who confronted @JeffFlake this morning, just changed the course of the Kavanaugh process. We❤️you so much, @AnaMariaArchil2 and Maria Gallagher. #StopKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/Hd4gxLWcCE — Make the Road Action (@MaketheRoadAct) September 28, 2018

Archila is the co-executive director of the Center for Popular Democracy (CPD).

“George Soros is one of the largest funders to the CPD. Soros provided the CPD with $130,000 from the Foundation to Promote Open Society in 2014 and $1,164,500 in 2015. Soros provided an additional $705,000 from the Open Society Policy Center in 2016,” the Free Beacon had previously reported.

Expect to see some phony optics and perhaps a little melodrama.