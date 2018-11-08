Alexandria O-Cortez Says This Is What’s Wrong with the Electoral System

Former bartender, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hasn’t been working and is trying to survive until she gets her nice salary as a U.S. congresswoman in January.

The Socialist It Girl told The New York Times in an interview Thursday that she will need to wait for her congressional salary to kick in before she can rent an apartment in D.C.

She explained that the transition period will be “very unusual because I can’t really take a salary. I have three months without a salary before I’m a member of Congress. So, how do I get an apartment? Those little things are very real.”

She should have thought about that! Her lack of foresight isn’t the government’s problem. This is why she shouldn’t be in Congress making decisions about how our money is used.

Ocasio-Cortez also told the Times that she had saved money before leaving her job at a restaurant and had planned accordingly with her partner. She is working it out so what’s the problem? That is what she is supposed to do.

There are many little ways in which our electoral system isn’t even designed (nor prepared) for working-class people to lead. This is one of them (don’t worry btw – we’re working it out!)

⬇️ https://t.co/PEQ5ccSDSO — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 8, 2018

Aside from savings, there are such things as loans. Would she like a paycheck before she starts work as the daftest woman in Congress? She is a socialist so there’s little doubt that is what she expects.

As for this being what’s wrong with the electoral system, we wouldn’t know where to begin. The same goes for her leading. The words “down the garden path” come to mind.