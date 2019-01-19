Alexandria O-Cortez Speaks at Largest Anti-Semitic Women’s March Ever

The media barely mentioned the hundreds of thousands who marched yesterday for life and the lives of unborn children. They are, however, reporting on this wacky march of roughly 20,000, which probably has the distinction of being the largest anti-Semitic women’s march ever.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined the anti-Semitic Women’s March that even the Democratic National Committee and Debbie Wasserman-Schultz don’t want anything to do with. The hand-wringing women march for all their petty grievances.

The Women’s March has been taken over by the Nation of Islam, which hates Jews, gays, and white people. Women’s March leaders, Linda Sarsour, Tamika Mallory, and Carmen Perez embrace its head, Louis Farrakhan.

The crazy women want to enshrine their negativity into policies.

Just yesterday, a co-founder of the Women’s March said Israel has no right to exist.

Cortez was loomered. As O-Cortez was about to speak, Laura Loomer ran to the podium, grabbed the mic, and screamed that the Women’s March hates Jews. That’s just peachy keen. It will give them another grievance. There can never be enough of those. As Loomer was taken off the stage by police, she spotted Bill de Blasio, née Warren Wilhelm, and called him a “Jew hater.”

Ms. Loomer kept shouting that the Women’s March is the real Nazi march. That’s true.

Alexandria is a Communist. It doesn’t matter what she calls herself. She lives in lala land. You’d think we lived in Cuba. She has a grievance against everything.

As James Woods said, this is a “toxic mess.” These women want to rise, but who’s keeping them down? They should march for Iranian women, or better yet, march in Iran.

They hate straight white males and they hate America.

THE GRIEVANCE INDUSTRY

The marchers want you to know they are outraged and want personhood.

This youngster wants people to stop trying to take her voice away.

They like to flip off Trump.

They don’t pick up after themselves.

You know they’re commies by their bongo drums. If you’ll notice, every march from Occupy Wall Street to Ferguson to Women are Communists who beat bongo drums. They did the same thing in the ’60s.

They hate old, white men.

They think they don’t have freedom.

