Alexandria O-Cortez Speaks at Largest Anti-Semitic Women’s March Ever

The media barely mentioned the hundreds of thousands who marched yesterday for life and the lives of unborn children. They are, however, reporting on this wacky march of roughly 20,000, which probably has the distinction of being the largest anti-Semitic women’s march ever.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined the anti-Semitic Women’s March that even the Democratic National Committee and Debbie Wasserman-Schultz don’t want anything to do with. The hand-wringing women march for all their petty grievances.

The Women’s March has been taken over by the Nation of Islam, which hates Jews, gays, and white people. Women’s March leaders, Linda Sarsour, Tamika Mallory, and Carmen Perez embrace its head, Louis Farrakhan.

The crazy women want to enshrine their negativity into policies.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) rallies the @nycwomensmarch crowd at the #WomensMarch2019: “Last year we brought the power to the polls and this year we need to make sure that we translate that power into policies” https://t.co/66DZozbn4q pic.twitter.com/yy9YiwMHjH — amNewYork (@amNewYork) January 19, 2019

Just yesterday, a co-founder of the Women’s March said Israel has no right to exist.

If you’re participating in the Women’s March today – just remember – the co-founder said *yesterday* that Israel does not have a right to exist. The Women’s March is synonymous with anti-Semitism. pic.twitter.com/deEsAH6mwP — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 19, 2019

Cortez was loomered. As O-Cortez was about to speak, Laura Loomer ran to the podium, grabbed the mic, and screamed that the Women’s March hates Jews. That’s just peachy keen. It will give them another grievance. There can never be enough of those. As Loomer was taken off the stage by police, she spotted Bill de Blasio, née Warren Wilhelm, and called him a “Jew hater.”

.@AOC is a surprise guest speaker at the New York @womensmarch. @NYCMayor is also at this jew hater march. Banned Jewish journalist #LauraLoomer rushed the stage, grabbed the mic from the organizer, and yelled, “The Women’s March Hates Jews.” #LOOMERED pic.twitter.com/ivXk8G3p8o — theJewish Voice (@JewishVoice) January 19, 2019

Ms. Loomer kept shouting that the Women’s March is the real Nazi march. That’s true.

Laura Loomer at the women’s march 👏🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/bwfv6FUwL4 — Caroline Harris (@kareohline) January 19, 2019

Alexandria is a Communist. It doesn’t matter what she calls herself. She lives in lala land. You’d think we lived in Cuba. She has a grievance against everything.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the Women’s March in New York: “Justice is about making sure that being polite is not the same thing as being quiet. In fact, often times, the most righteous thing you can do is shake the table.” https://t.co/knzLXDTwND pic.twitter.com/oXcsyrGb2S — CNN (@CNN) January 19, 2019

As James Woods said, this is a “toxic mess.” These women want to rise, but who’s keeping them down? They should march for Iranian women, or better yet, march in Iran.

“…an event that has become a toxic mess.” https://t.co/KcYcvnFN3d — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 19, 2019

They hate straight white males and they hate America.

I just ran into this woman with a “America Was Never Great” sign at the Women’s March. Her reasoning was our treatment of gay people. She then told me that Iran is greater than the United States. Can’t make this up. pic.twitter.com/uOfHG7rWJS — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 19, 2019

THE GRIEVANCE INDUSTRY

The marchers want you to know they are outraged and want personhood.

“Women’s March is about the power that can be created when people come together to demand full and complete personhood.” Thank you to @aliciagarza, one of the crafters of the unity principles, for these powerful words. #WomensWave #WomensMarch2019https://t.co/doyNGthebL — Women’s March (@womensmarch) January 19, 2019

This youngster wants people to stop trying to take her voice away.

“I’m 16 and I am marching today because I want my voice to be heard and not let anyone take it away from me.” – Vanesss #IMarchFor #WomensMarch2019 pic.twitter.com/bVtGZQCs87 — Women’s March (@womensmarch) January 19, 2019

They like to flip off Trump.

People are now flipping Trump Hotel off to #Resist during the Women’s March pic.twitter.com/uIj0a9vvgb — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 19, 2019

They don’t pick up after themselves.

Funny how liberals pretend to care about the environment soooooo much, but have no problem leaving their trash for police to clean up outside Trump Hotel after the Women’s March… pic.twitter.com/L4y6tdNgTW — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 19, 2019

You know they’re commies by their bongo drums. If you’ll notice, every march from Occupy Wall Street to Ferguson to Women are Communists who beat bongo drums. They did the same thing in the ’60s.

Thousands gather for 3rd annual Women’s March on Washington https://t.co/syCAYKHfnn — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) January 19, 2019

They hate old, white men.

“I am here because I believe everyone deserves a fair and equal voice in our government. It’s controlled by old white men and we need more diversity. More women. More people of color. That’s what we are here to celebrate.” -Emma #IMarchFor pic.twitter.com/zUkK8CAapm — Women’s March (@womensmarch) January 19, 2019

They think they don’t have freedom.

In San Jose at the women’s march. We believe in freedom! ✌️❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/DPZGrUBle6 — Kimikazi (@pplview) January 19, 2019