Alexandria O-Cortez Tells an EASILY PROVABLE LIE

In an interview this week, socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) lied about remarks she made in July 2018 during an interview on PBS’s “Firing Line With Margaret Hoover.” She is falsely claiming that the video clip of her saying that Israel was occupying Palestine was “doctored.”

Ocasio-Cortez made the false claim during an interview with The Intercept. Her response was almost unintelligible. She said the video “got doctored and then the doctored video was the one that ended up on Fox News and then like everyone just sees the doctored version instead of the actual exchange.”

That is such a terrible lie. It’s blatant and can easily be disproven.

So, about her bald-faced lie, many in the media posted that video after watching it live. We watched it live and had it up the next day. Most websites had it up the same day she said it. The entire interview was a disaster.

She was ridiculed for the entire interview. Allie Beth Stuckey put out a very funny video mocking the interview which drove Cortez to say “the GOP is so scared of me”.

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted it’s a sign the GOP “can’t deal with reality anymore.”

“Republicans are so scared of me that they’re faking videos and presenting them as real on Facebook because they can’t deal with reality anymore,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Tuesday.

She called Israel occupiers. What made it especially funny is she thinks white supremacists are angry with her because she dissed Israel. The actual white supremacists don’t like Israel obviously.

She is no fan of Capitalism and thinks unemployment is low because everyone’s working a lot of jobs. Clueless!

We would be remiss if we left out Democracy Now clips.

She wants to Occupy everything.

In this Democracy Now clip, she says prisons are like slavery.