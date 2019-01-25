We love the new Lindsey Graham. He is taking aggressive stands on the issues. After his friend John McCain’s death, he seems to have aligned with President Trump on many issues.

That also makes him a target for Twitter troll Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She roams around Twitter, picks fights to impress the hard-left and that grows her long list of followers now at 2.6 million.

She went after Graham today, but he mocked her grandly over her dire predictions about the end of the world.

THE WORLD WILL END

Ocasio-Cortez thinks climate change is our World War II and predicted the world will end in twelve years.

“And I think the part of it that is generational is that millennials and people, in Gen Z, and all these folks that come after us are looking up and we’re like, the world is gonna end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

The Socialist said the fight against climate change is war and that it’s “our World War II.”

It’s absurd. She’s absurd. That came up today when she tried to pick a fight with Senator Graham.

She addressed the President and Senator Graham in a tweet.

According to @LindseyGrahamSC, the President failing to condemn neo-nazis, forcing thousands of federal workers to go to food pantries,& risking all their credit scores is whatever, but not letting the President march down the House Floor until we pay people first is “a new low.”

GRAHAM RESPONDS

Senator Graham has been keeping Ocommie-Cortez in his thoughts as they both have had back-and-forths on Twitter and responded to her on Twitter.

He zapped her: “Let’s bury the hatchet and enjoy the next 12 years because they are going to be our last, right?”

Let’s bury the hatchet and enjoy the next 12 years because they are going to be our last, right? https://t.co/OKhAAcGKyr — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 24, 2019

Better than that are the comments by Dov Fischer at The American Spectator. This is how he describes Cortez and her future:

I try resisting writing about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez because I truly believe she is a passing phase, an Omarosa, an Avenatti, a broken shard, a withering blade of grass, a fading flower, a passing shade, a dissipating cloud, a passing wind, flying dust, a fleeting dream, an accident that captures media attention for three months or even a year or two before fluttering out of sight, a fading echo replaced by a new belch.

She is a belch, but he shouldn’t underestimate her. Polls seem to show Americans like her irrational messages. Who could resist all those freebies paid for by the evil rich?

SHE MUST BE SAD THAT MADURO IS ABOUT TO BE KICKED TO THE CURB

With all that in mind, one must wonder how she feels about her comrade Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela and the President’s strong stand against him. The election three days ago was internationally viewed as fraudulent, and the President recognized the opposition leader as President.

Cortez has been careful, but retweeted her California leftist friend Ro Khanna’s tweet:

With respect Senator Durbin, the US should not anoint the leader of the opposition in Venezuela during an internal, polarized conflict. Let us support Uruguay, Mexico, & the Vatican’s efforts for a negotiated settlement & end sanctions that are making the hyperinflation worse. https://t.co/qoAb2ou95g — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) January 24, 2019

This is Durbin’s statement on the opposition leader and Trump’s position.

My full statement on today’s news: pic.twitter.com/irOaCWA5zn — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) January 23, 2019

In an interview with The Daily Caller, she called the President’s move “non-democratic.”

“Our office is monitoring it closely. I think that, you know, the humanitarian crisis is extremely concerning but, you know, when we use non-Democratic means to determine leadership, that’s also concerning, as well,” the freshman New York lawmaker told the outlet on Thursday. “So, we’re figuring out our response and making sure that we center the people of Venezuela first and foremost.”

The 29-year-old called out Trump’s decision as “non-Democratic,” while not addressing how Maduro, who just began his second six-year term after what many condemn as unfair elections, has systematically handled opposition.

The national Democratic Socialists of America have demanded Ocasio-Cortez take a stand against “American imperialism” and the “coup” in Venezuela. The North Jersey DSA chapter tweeted a call to the “DSA endorsed representatives,” naming Ocasio Cortez and Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib.